Big Boost For Team India Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 As Jasprit Bumrah Set To Make Comeback In T20Is vs Ireland

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been absent from the cricket field since the T20Is against Australia last September, is expected to make a comeback during the three T20Is against Ireland in August. Reliable sources have revealed that Bumrah's recovery has been progressing well, and he may be in peak physical condition when he returns to the team. After undergoing back surgery in March, Bumrah embarked on a lengthy rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Jasprit Bumrah likely to make his International return through T20 series against Ireland in August. pic.twitter.com/qGb8FN1OL9 — Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) June 18, 2023

The series against Ireland will provide Bumrah with valuable playing time ahead of two crucial white-ball tournaments. Following the three T20Is, India will participate in the Asia Cup in September and then focus on the 50-over World Cup at home in October and November. A senior board official involved in monitoring Bumrah's rehabilitation has expressed optimism about his return for the Ireland series.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very promising for the Ireland series in August this year. This will be a major boost for the Indian cricket team and will also give Bumrah an opportunity to regain his form after a long injury lay-off. If everything goes as planned, we can expect a fully fit Bumrah on the field," officials told News 18.

Throughout his rehabilitation at the NCA, Bumrah has been closely supervised by NCA head VVS Laxman and Nitin Patel, the Head of the Sports Science and Medicine department. Patel, who previously served as the head physio for the Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians, has worked closely with the seamer at the NCA.

In addition to Laxman and Patel, S Rajnikanth, the physio at NCA who was previously part of the Delhi Capitals support staff, has been working closely with Bumrah to ensure his rehabilitation stays on track. Rajnikanth has successfully assisted the recovery of players like Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya from serious injuries in the past.

"Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been closely monitoring Bumrah's progress and ensuring his rehabilitation stays on track at the NCA. Both of them are highly experienced and are not taking any chances with Bumrah, considering this is a crucial white-ball year and the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle," added the official.

All stakeholders, including the BCCI, the Indian team management, and Mumbai Indians, have been committed to ensuring the longevity of Bumrah's career. Mumbai Indians firmly believe that preserving Bumrah's longevity as an Indian bowler is of utmost importance and have never pressured him to rush back into playing for the team. Bumrah attempted a comeback during the January home series against Sri Lanka but was hindered by persistent back pain, ultimately requiring surgery a couple of months later. Since the surgery and the beginning of his rehabilitation, all parties have taken a patient approach with the talented seamer.

"Everyone understands Bumrah's significance in any team, whether it's the Indian team or the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Given the unsuccessful attempts to bring him back earlier, everyone was willing to wait and allow him to fully recover before representing India again," said a source close to the developments.

This year holds great importance for the Indian cricket team in white-ball cricket, and a fit-again Bumrah would undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the seam-bowling attack, which is currently heavily reliant on Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.