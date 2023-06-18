'Jay Shah Wanted A Medal...', Former Pakistan Cricketer On Asia Cup 2023's Hybrid Model

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and India have accepted the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the 2023 Asia Cup. In this edition, Pakistan will host four matches, while the remaining nine games will take place in Sri Lanka. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 17. This decision is seen as a potential blueprint for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is also set to be hosted by Pakistan. Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif made strong comments regarding the acceptance of the hybrid model, targeting BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB.

Star Sports' poster on Asia Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/vY9DKj6BwD June 17, 2023

According to Latif, both Shah and PCB had personal motives for accepting the hybrid model. He believed that Shah sought recognition for his efforts in organizing the tournament under challenging circumstances, while Pakistan aimed to salvage their reputation given the difficulties they faced.

Latif further emphasized that the allocation of nine matches to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup would greatly benefit their economy, which had suffered due to political unrest.

“This is a typical scenario; Jay Shah wanted to win; he needed recognition for his work, somewhere he wanted the medal for this under-the-belt tactics that he organized some event as he is the ACC President. Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was also in a critical situation, and they also needed a way to save face and find a solution to overcome their challenges,” Latif said.

He also highlighted the positive impact on Sri Lanka's economy due to hosting nine matches, which would generate significant revenue after a period of decline.

“Both India and Pakistan have been successful in this. The third beneficiary is Sri Lanka, which will host almost the tournament with nine matches. Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh will receive their respective participating fees, so it will be a very good event for everyone. Pakistan is happy, India is happy, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also delighted,” he concluded.

As per the hybrid model, the matches scheduled to be held in Pakistan are as follows: Pakistan vs. Nepal, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh.