'Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday': Jasprit Bumrah pens romantic message for wife Sanjana Ganesan

Newly-married couple Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are spending some quality time together after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League got suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases emerging inside the bio-bubble.

Bumrah on Thursday shared a heartwarming message for his wife on Instagram, who is celebrating her 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you," the cricketer wrote on Instagram and shared a picture of the couple with Ganesan placing a peck on his cheeks.

With the IPL suspended for an indefinite period, players are now returning to bases to be with their families as the country jostles with the second wave of COVID-19.

Bumrah, who got hitched with popular cricket host Sanjana just ahead of the IPL, has also returned home and is spending some quality time with his wife.

Ganesan shared a picture of the couple on Instagram and wrote "Love".

The couple solemenised their relationship in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Goa.

However, just days after marriage Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets.