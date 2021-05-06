Sanjana Ganesan reunites with husband Jasprit Bumrah post honeymoon, shares 'loved up' pic

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has taken an indefinite halt and players are now returning to bases to be with their families as the country jostles with the second wave of COVID-19.

Jasprit Bumrah, who got hitched with popular cricket host Sanjana Ganesan just ahead of the IPL, has also returned home and is spending some quality time with his wife.

Ganesan shared a picture of the couple on Instagram and wrote "Love".

The couple solemenised their relationship in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Goa.

However, just days after marriage Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets.

Sanjana, who was a part of the Women's T20 World Cup held in Australia last year, is among the popular sports presenters in the India. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England, where she moderated shows like 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles' and was a member of the Star Sports broadcast team during the previous edition of IPL held in UAE.