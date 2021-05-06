हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjana Ganesan

Sanjana Ganesan reunites with husband Jasprit Bumrah post honeymoon, shares 'loved up' pic

Jasprit Bumrah, who got hitched with popular cricket host Sanjana Ganesan just ahead of the IPL, has returned home and is spending some quality time with his wife. 

Sanjana Ganesan reunites with husband Jasprit Bumrah post honeymoon, shares &#039;loved up&#039; pic
Sanjana Ganesan reunites with husband Jasprit Bumrah, shares 'loved up' pic

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has taken an indefinite halt and players are now returning to bases to be with their families as the country jostles with the second wave of COVID-19. 

Jasprit Bumrah, who got hitched with popular cricket host Sanjana Ganesan just ahead of the IPL, has also returned home and is spending some quality time with his wife. 

Ganesan shared a picture of the couple on Instagram and wrote "Love". 

The couple solemenised their relationship in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends in Goa. 

However, just days after marriage Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1. 

Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets. 

Sanjana, who was a part of the Women's T20 World Cup held in Australia last year, is among the popular sports presenters in the India. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England, where she moderated shows like 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles' and was a member of the Star Sports broadcast team during the previous edition of IPL held in UAE.      

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sanjana GanesanJasprit Bumrah
Next
Story

IPL 2021: ACA asks Australian players to do homework before signing up for T20 leagues

Must Watch

PT9M6S

DNA: People should not forget their responsibilities in Corona pandemic