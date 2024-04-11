Jasprit Bumrah Wanted To Play For Canada? Mumbai Indians Pacer Reveals 'Backup Plan'

Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise in the world of cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. The lanky pacer from Gujarat has not only established himself as India's premier fast bowler, but also one of the most feared bowlers across all formats of the game. However, as revealed in a recent interview, there was a time when Bumrah had contemplated a completely different path - a move to Canada in search of better opportunities.

In a candid conversation with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah opened up about his early aspirations, highlighting how he had considered immigrating to Canada as a "backup plan" before his cricketing career took off. "Every boy wants to make it big and play cricket. Every street has 25 players who want to play for India. You have to have a backup plan," he said, revealing that his relative's presence in Canada had initially made the prospect appealing.

A Pivotal Turning Point

The turning point, however, came when Bumrah's mother expressed her reservations about the family moving to a "different culture." This decision ultimately proved to be a blessing in disguise, as Bumrah's journey with the Indian national team and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL unfolded. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Bumrah acknowledged his immense gratitude for the way things eventually panned out. "I am very happy and very lucky that things worked out. Otherwise, I don't know if I would have tried to play for the Canadian team and do something there as well. Glad it worked out here. I am playing for the Indian team and Mumbai Indians," he said.

Cementing His Status as India's Pace Spearhead

Bumrah's rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. From being a relatively unknown name to becoming the spearhead of India's bowling attack, his journey has been marked by consistent performances and a relentless work ethic. In 187 international matches across all formats, the 30-year-old has claimed an impressive 382 wickets, cementing his status as one of the most lethal bowlers in the game.

Interestingly, Bumrah's potential move to Canada was not just a personal decision, but one that could have had a significant impact on the Indian cricket landscape. At a time when the team was transitioning from a spin-dominant approach to a more pace-oriented strategy, Bumrah's emergence as a world-class fast bowler played a crucial role in shaping India's identity as a formidable cricketing powerhouse.

A Fortuitous Turn of Events

As Bumrah gears up for the upcoming IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the spotlight will once again be on the fast bowler. With his unique action, searing pace, and impeccable control, he continues to torment batters around the world. And to think, had things unfolded differently, Bumrah might have been donning the colors of the Canadian national team instead of the iconic blue of India.

The story of Jasprit Bumrah's near-miss with Canada serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of sports and the fortuitous turn of events that can shape an athlete's legacy. For Indian cricket fans, the fact that Bumrah chose to stay and fight for his dreams on home soil is a source of immense pride and joy, as they witness the continued rise of one of the greatest fast bowlers the game has ever seen.