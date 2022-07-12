NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah's 6-Wicket Haul: Wasim Jaffer finds unique way to call India pacer 'Unplayable' - Check Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah recorded his best figures in ODI cricket. 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Jasprit Bumrah's 6-Wicket Haul: Wasim Jaffer finds unique way to call India pacer 'Unplayable' - Check Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah was just unplayable during the first ODI against England at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. Bumrah claimed a six-wicket haul to help India bowl out the host on 110. This is also England's lowest ever total against India in ODI cricket. In his extraordinary bowling show, Bumrah picked wickets of England's top four batsman - Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. In his second spell when India was struggling to get the last two wickets, he returned to remove David Willey and Reece Topley. 

Following Bumrah's heroics in the first innings, Twitter got flooded with appreciation for India's lead pacer. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also praised Jasprit in his very own way. Jaffer Tweeted a photo of Team India celebrating Jasprit Bumrah's wicket and captioned it with, "Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah, Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable."

Here is Wasim Jaffer's Tweet and some other comments after Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir