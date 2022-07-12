Jasprit Bumrah was just unplayable during the first ODI against England at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. Bumrah claimed a six-wicket haul to help India bowl out the host on 110. This is also England's lowest ever total against India in ODI cricket. In his extraordinary bowling show, Bumrah picked wickets of England's top four batsman - Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. In his second spell when India was struggling to get the last two wickets, he returned to remove David Willey and Reece Topley.

Following Bumrah's heroics in the first innings, Twitter got flooded with appreciation for India's lead pacer. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also praised Jasprit in his very own way. Jaffer Tweeted a photo of Team India celebrating Jasprit Bumrah's wicket and captioned it with, "Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah, Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable."

Here is Wasim Jaffer's Tweet and some other comments after Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul.

