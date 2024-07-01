Jay Shah Arranges Private Jet For Team India Amid Hurricane Beryl Threat In Barbados: Reports

The air in Bridgetown, Barbados, was thick with anticipation as the Indian cricket team triumphed in the T20 World Cup final. Yet, the jubilation quickly turned into concern as news of an impending hurricane threatened to shut down the island's airport. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, ever the vigilant overseer, swiftly moved into action to ensure the safety and timely departure of the Indian team and their entourage.

The Triumph and the Turmoil

The Indian team’s victory in the T20 World Cup final was a moment of immense pride and celebration. Fans watched in awe as the players delivered a performance for the ages, culminating in a hard-fought win that resonated deeply across the cricketing world. But as the cheers faded and the celebrations began to settle, a new challenge emerged on the horizon. Hurricane Beryl, labeled as 'very dangerous' by the local government, was set to make landfall, threatening to disrupt travel plans and safety.

Jay Shah's Swift Action

Jay Shah, known for his meticulous planning and quick decision-making, immediately began coordinating efforts to secure a charter flight for the Indian team. The original plan had been for the team to depart on Monday, utilizing the reserve day scheduled for the final. However, with the Barbados airport likely to shut down at 8 PM local time on Sunday, Shah had to rethink and re-strategize.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Shah was instrumental in making arrangements for a private jet capable of accommodating around 70 individuals, including the players, their families, support staff, and other officials. This rapid response was crucial given the imminent threat and the logistical challenges posed by the hurricane.

Logistical Hurdles and Strategic Planning

Securing a suitable aircraft in the Caribbean proved challenging, as there were no planes available that could transport such a large group. The BCCI then considered options from the USA, exploring routes that would allow the team to travel to New York before heading back to India. The intricacies of these logistics underscored the complexity of the situation and the need for decisive action.

Journalist Vikrant Gupta, also in Barbados, provided real-time updates on the unfolding scenario. "Hurricane Beryl will hit Barbados either tonight or early Monday morning. The landfall is going to be severe. The airport will shut down and flights are being canceled. Even the Indian team will be stuck here till the hurricane subsides and the airport resumes operations," Gupta tweeted, highlighting the urgency and gravity of the situation.