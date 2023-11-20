After India lost the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to Australia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has posted his reactions. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah said that while Indian team failed to win the trophy, they have left an indelible mark of inspiration. Shah said that Team India were a dominant force for the the entire course of the World Cup.

Although the Men in Blue may have fallen short in the Cricket World Cup 2023 finals against Australia, their journey has left an indelible mark of inspiration. Shah said that Team India played with 'unwavering spirit, determination, and skill of our team.'

"The entire nation rallied behind our boys, transforming this World Cup into a nationwide celebration of cricket in India. The energy, passion, and unyielding support from the entire population were truly incredible," wrote Shah on his X.

From triumph to tribulation, each match became a testament to the unwavering spirit, determination, and skill of our_ pic.twitter.com/Y3u4HCQhEM November 20, 2023

The BCCI secretary said that Indian team led by Rohit Sharma played with dedication, hard work and perseverance. He added that Indian team made the whole country proud with their brilliant campaign.

"This World Cup wasn't just about the wins; it was about the emotions, the camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit of Team India" said Shah.

He concluded by saying that Team India are champions in every sense.

"Thank you for the joy and the unforgettable moments. Here's to the Men in Blue – true champions in every sense. The journey may have ended, but the pride and love for our team will resonate forever," said Shah.

Team India won ten matches on the trot to qualify for the final. It was Australia who had the last laugh in the final, beating India by six wickets and with seven overs to spare. The Indian team was quite distraught with the loss as well as the fans. That was one more ICC final in the last 3 years that India have lost, including two World Test Championshipss (WTC) final.

India will now begin their prep for the the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. All teams have six months to prep for the mega event to be played in West Indies and USA. India have not won a T20 World Cup since 2007, the inaugural edition of the tournament.