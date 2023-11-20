Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Walks Away With Massive Prize Money; How Much Did India And Other Teams Earn? Check Here

The Australian cricket team beat India in the final of Cricket World Cup 2023 to clinch their record-extending sixth title. With this win, the Aussies have once again made a big statement that how dominant they are in world cricket. But it is not just the trophy with which they return to homeland. Australia have also won a massive prize money after finishing as the winners. Team India, the runners up, finish almost half of what the Australians have received.

Also Read | Team India's Worrying World Cup Trend; Lost Just 4 Out Of Last 28 Matches, 3 Of Them Semi-Finals Or Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier announced that $10 million of total money was to be given as prize money at the end of the tournament. This is roughly 83 crore in Indian Rupees. Out of this, winners Australia take home $4 million (Rs 33 crore) and the runners-up India $2 million (Rs 16 crore).

Semi-finalists New Zealand and South Africa have returned home with $800,000 which comes to around Rs 6.6 crore.

_ WTC23 Final Player of the Match

_ CWC23 Final Player of the Match



Travis Head is a player for the big occasion _ https://t.co/O5Kut9zNIA pic.twitter.com/6BDkklcboe — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2023

The remaining six teams - Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Netherlands and England - who were eliminated at the group stage will receive $100,000 each (Just over Rs 83 lakh). For the winner of the each group stage match, the teams have also won $40,000 in prize money.

The Rs 83 crore prize money is nothing against the amount FIFA shells out in World Cups. In 2022 football World Cup in Qatar, in which 32 countries participated, the prize money was $440 million, which is a staggering Rs 3660 crore.

Rohit Sharma-led India, however, do not mind losing the prize money as much as they regret losing the trophy. India have put their hands only twice in the history of the tournamet, in 1983 and 2011 respectively. Team India will have to wait for 4 more years to try and touch the silverware again. Some of the top playerds, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, may not be around when South Africa hosts the tournament in 2027.

India's next target should be to win the T20 World Cup 2023, which is being co-hosted by USA and West Indies. The Men in Blue have not won an ICC trophy since 2013. The drought may end next year.