JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers LPL 2023 Match in Colombo, 730PM IST, July 30

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 is ready is kick-off on Sunday (July 30) with the Jaffna Kings ready to lock horns with Colombo Strikers at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The two teams have numerous international stars like Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Babar Azam and more.

Many daring players, like David Miller, Chris Lynn, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Nishan Madushka, and others, are employed by the Jaffna-based team. Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, and other notable talents were also included to the CS team.

The squad includes Pathum Nissanka, the opener of Sri Lanka. The squad also includes Niroshan Dickwella and Chamika Karunaratne. Not to be overlooked are Matheesha Pathirana, a pacer who competes for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and explosive Pakistani batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.



LPL 2023 Match No.1 Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: July 30, 730 PM IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network channels in India And FanCode app/website.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers LPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Miller, Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Predicted 11

JK: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nishan Madushka, Ashan Randika, Pathum Kumara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Thisara Perera (c), Asela Gunaratne, Hardus Viljoen, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana.

CS: Babar Azam (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Udara, Mohammad Nawaz, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Matheesha Pathirana.