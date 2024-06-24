T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa showcased their top form in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash against hosts West Indies on Sunday. Their bowlers were disciplined, successfully restricting the West Indies to 135 for eight in 20 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout performer with the ball, claiming three wickets. However, the most talked-about moment of the match involved Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, both positioned near the boundary at long-on and long-off.

The incident occurred in the eighth over when West Indies batter Kyle Mayers attempted a six. Jansen and Rabada made an impressive effort to prevent the boundary, but their attempts resulted in a mid-air collision that left both players in visible discomfort. Despite this scare, South Africa managed to clinch the match by three wickets on Monday, June 24, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Chasing a target of 123 runs, South Africa achieved the victory in 16.1 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. This win over the co-hosts ensured South Africa's perfect record in the T20 World Cup 2024 and secured their place in the semifinals, making them the second team after England to qualify.

WI vs SA T20 WC: Check The Scary Collision Between Jansen And Rabada

This victory against the Rovman Powell-led West Indies was South Africa's seventh consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2024, setting a historic precedent as the first team to achieve seven wins in a single edition of the tournament. South Africa's journey to the semifinals was marked by victories over Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Nepal in the Group D matches, followed by wins against the USA, England, and West Indies in the Super 8 matches played on June 19, 21, and 24, respectively.

The three-wicket triumph in Antigua also ended a decade-long wait for South Africa to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Under the leadership of Aiden Markram, the team has demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the tournament. As they advance to the semifinals, South Africa will face the second-placed team from Group 1 of the Super 8 stage.

South Africa's consistent performances in the T20 World Cup 2024 have not only propelled them to the semifinals but have also highlighted their potential to win the championship. With a strong team effort and strategic gameplay, South Africa has emerged as a formidable contender in this year's T20 World Cup. The upcoming semifinal clash will be crucial as they aim to continue their winning streak and possibly secure their first-ever T20 World Cup title.