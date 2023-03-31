Watch: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson Suffers Nasty Injury, Likely To Be Replaced By Impact Player In GT vs CSK 2nd Innings

Defending champions Gujarat Titans may have suffered a major setback in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Kane Williamson injured his right knee while attempting to save a six by taking a catch. He nearly caught the ball, but it slipped out of his hand due to a bad landing. He fell to the ground and was unable to get back up. The medical team rushed to his aid, and after a few minutes of delay, he was taken off the field. It is unclear whether he will be able to bat or not.

“It did not look good. I hope it is not too bad. We will have to find out about his status soon,” GT coach Gary Kirsten on Williamson’s injury.

Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans Subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu