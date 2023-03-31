Watch: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson Suffers Nasty Injury, Likely To Be Replaced By Impact Player In GT vs CSK 2nd Innings
The medical team rushed to his aid, and after a few minutes of delay, he was taken off the field. It is unclear whether he will be able to bat or not.
Trending Photos
Defending champions Gujarat Titans may have suffered a major setback in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Kane Williamson injured his right knee while attempting to save a six by taking a catch. He nearly caught the ball, but it slipped out of his hand due to a bad landing. He fell to the ground and was unable to get back up. The medical team rushed to his aid, and after a few minutes of delay, he was taken off the field. It is unclear whether he will be able to bat or not.
#KaneWilliamson injured? #GTvCSK #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/wGc7EOHggb — Surendra Yadav (@Surendr00124279) March 31, 2023
Also Read: MS Dhoni Could Be First Impact Player Of IPL 2023 In CSK vs GT Season Opener - Check
“It did not look good. I hope it is not too bad. We will have to find out about his status soon,” GT coach Gary Kirsten on Williamson’s injury.
Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Gujarat Titans Subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat
Chennai Super Kings Subs: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu
Live Tv
More Stories