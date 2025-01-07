Kerala Seals Victory Over Bihar In Vijay Hazare Trophy Despite Sanju Samson’s Absence

The cricket world is upset about Sanju Samson's recent removal from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy selection. With his constant performances in both domestic competitions and the IPL, Samson has become the face of Kerala cricket. His exclusion, though, has raised concerns regarding the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) decision-making procedure. Although the reasons behind his absence are still unknown, it has undoubtedly raised awareness of him and his career outside of the state squad.

Interestingly, despite Samson's absence, Kerala's triumph over Bihar in the present Vijay Hazare Trophy has demonstrated the team's tenacity. Players like Azharuddeen (88) and Akhil Scaria (54*) made significant contributions as Kerala amassed a respectable 266/8 in their 50 overs. Kerala put on a strong team display to win by 133 runs even though they were missing one of their main players. The questions behind Samson's exclusion, however, remain unanswered despite this victory and continue to haunt both fans and commentators.

This exclusion can unintentionally increase Samson's attractiveness as a player who can overcome obstacles. His rising prominence in Indian cricket is demonstrated by his ongoing success in the IPL and at the national level, especially his performances for the Rajasthan Royals. Even while it is a setback, his exclusion may serve as a reminder of his capacity to excel outside of state cricket and his even more promising future.

Attention is being directed to Kerala's gifted players as they continue to do well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is still evident, though, that Samson's future extends beyond state cricket and may involve playing for Kerala and India in the years to come at a higher level.