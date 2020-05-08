Keshav Maharaj eager to captain South Africa across all formats

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire to serve as the captain of the national team across all the three formats of the game.

Notably, the position of the Test captain has been vacant ever since former skipper Faf du Plessis had stepped down from the post in February. Though swashbuckling batsman Quinton de Kock was named as South Africa's white-ball captain, the Proteas are yet to name their skipper in the longest format of the game.

Now, Keshav has revealed that he is eager to lead the Proteas not just in red-ball cricket but across all formats of the game.

"I really want to captain the Proteas. It's been my dream. Not many people know that, but those close to me know that I do want to captain the South African team across all three formats.And I want to raise the World Cup trophy in my hand as the leader of the side," ESPNcricinfo quoted Keshav as saying.

Keshav said that apart from representing his national side, leading South Africa to a World Cup-winning campaign was something he had ever dreamt of.

"Apart from wanting to play for the Proteas as a childhood dream, captaining the team to a World Cup-winning campaign would be everything I have ever dreamed of and my life would be fulfilled from a cricketing perspective," he added.

Maharaj has now emerged as a wildcard candidate to take over as South Africa's Test captain, with Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar among those named as likely future Test leaders.

Maharaj, who has appeared in just 30 Tests and seven ODIs for South Africa and bagged 117 wickets across the two formats, had previously led his franchise, the Dolphins, in last season's one-day cup.

Dolphins were declared winners after the competition was suspended midway due to coronavirus. Maharaj finished as their leading wicket-taker and fourth-highest overall.

In April, newly-appointed South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith had said that Quinton de Kock would not be given the extra responsibility of Test captaincy.