Kevin Pietersen Meets PM Narendra Modi, Shares Pic Of His 'Firm Handshake' With Heartwarming Caption - Read Here

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is in India on a trip and he is making the best use of his time by meeting top Indian political figures. On Friday (March 3), Pietersen met with Indian PM Narendra Modi and wrote a heartwarming caption. Pietersen wrote: "An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir!"

KP, as he is popularly called, had met with India's Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, March 2. Pietersen had called Shah 'a kind, caring and inspirational man' and the photos had gone viral instantly.

See photos of Pietersen's meet-up with PM Modi and Amit Shah below:

KP has always been a big fan of the Indian PM. He had earlier praised PM Modi for his leadership during the challenging period of Covid-19.

Pietersen was invited as guest at the three-day The Raisina Dialogue event in India. He had tweeted a week after getting the invitation: "So extremely excited to be going to India next week to share the stage at the below geo-political conference. An honor to be invited! Traveling to India is always something that excites me."

The England cricket star is a frequent visitor to India. Back in the day, he used to come as part of the England squad to play ODI and Test matches in India. But after his retirement, Pietersen travels to India to make commentary stints in Indian Premier Legaue and other major cricket series or tournaments.

Apart from his cricketing excellence, Pietersen takes active part in saving and protecting wildlife and is working on a project in Africa to save the Rhinos.

Pietersen had an illustrious cricket career in which he played 104 Test matches, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is. In Test cricket, he finished with a total of 8181 runs which came at an average of 47.29. KP finished with 4440 runs and 1176 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. Not to forget, the hard-hitting batter also played 36 matches in IPL, scoring 1001 runs.