Kevin Pietersen reaches out to PM Narendra Modi, Income Tax department after losing PAN card

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen sought out the help of India’s Income Tax department, even reaching up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after losing his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card before his scheduled visit to India on Tuesday (February 15). Pietersen has been a regular visitor to India as a cricket pundit covering the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly since his international retirement.

On Tuesday, Pietersen took to Twitter where he shared his woes about losing his PAN card. “INDIA PLEASE HELP, I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?” Pietersen said in his tweet. Pietersen also tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet subsequently.

The official social media handle of Income Tax department also reacted to Pietersen’s tweet. “Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card," the Twitter handle of Income Tax India said in its post.

“Fabulous. Thank you! I’ve emailed you. I’ve also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?” Pietersen wrote in reply.

Pietersen’s tweet reached out to over 17,000 accounts and pages on the social media site. The former England skipper has over 3.8 million followers on Twitter.

The former England batter was last seen in action in last month’s Legends League Cricket, turning out as opener for the World Giants side. The 41-year-old has represented previously represented IPL teams like Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.