हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen reaches out to PM Narendra Modi, Income Tax department after losing PAN card

The official social media handle of Income Tax department also reacted to former England captain Kevin Pietersen’s tweet. 

Kevin Pietersen reaches out to PM Narendra Modi, Income Tax department after losing PAN card
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen. (Source: Twitter)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen sought out the help of India’s Income Tax department, even reaching up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after losing his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card before his scheduled visit to India on Tuesday (February 15). Pietersen has been a regular visitor to India as a cricket pundit covering the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly since his international retirement.

On Tuesday, Pietersen took to Twitter where he shared his woes about losing his PAN card. “INDIA PLEASE HELP, I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?” Pietersen said in his tweet. Pietersen also tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet subsequently.

The official social media handle of Income Tax department also reacted to Pietersen’s tweet. “Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card," the Twitter handle of Income Tax India said in its post.

“Fabulous. Thank you! I’ve emailed you. I’ve also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?” Pietersen wrote in reply. 

Pietersen’s tweet reached out to over 17,000 accounts and pages on the social media site. The former England skipper has over 3.8 million followers on Twitter.

The former England batter was last seen in action in last month’s Legends League Cricket, turning out as opener for the World Giants side. The 41-year-old has represented previously represented IPL teams like Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kevin PietersenPM Narendra ModiIncome Tax departmentIPL 2022PAN card
Next
Story

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina ‘camaraderie’ will be missed at Chennai Super Kings, says THIS former cricketer

Must Watch

PT15M57S

DNA: Why Taliban has created 'Panipat Force’?