Kieran Powell joins Caribbean Premier League side St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Kieran Powell has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as a replacement for Fabian Allen. Powell joined the Patriots squad ahead of their match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday.

Earlier, Powell, who is a St Kitts & Nevis national, was invited to join the Patriots squad as a training player but he will now be eligible to play for the franchise. Powell has played 40 Tests and 46 ODIs as well as one T20 Internationals for West Indies. Powell had played for the Patriots in 2016 Hero CPL too. He was the leading scorer in last year’s Regional Super 50 competition, making 524 runs for the Leeward Islands.

"Powell travelled into Trinidad & Tobago on August 2 and he has gone through the rigorous quarantine and testing process that Hero CPL and the Ministry of Health put in place. This year’s CPL is taking place behind closed doors in two venues in Trinidad & Tobago with the final taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on 10 September 2020," CPL said in a press release.

The CPL is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament which started in 2013. Barbados Tridents are the defending CPL champions and the other competing teams are Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.