Kings XI Punjab to get rechristened in upcoming edition of IPL: Report

Kings XI Punjab is likely to get rechristened in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per a report in Cricbuzz, the IPL franchise will henceforth be called as Punjab Kings, adding that a formal communication has been made to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in this regard.

As per the report, the franchise is planning a grand 're-launch' in a couple of days in Mumbai, ahead of the February 18 auction.

The franchise is co-owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karan Paul.

Kings XI are yet to lift the IPL trophy and have only one third place finish and one runners-up position in the 13 editions of the tournament that has been held so far. The team under KL Rahul's leadership finished sixth in the previous edition held in Dubai, with six wins from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Kings XI are not the first IPL franchise to get rechristened. Earlier in 2018, Delhi Daredevils had changed their name to Delhi Capitals. “We wanted this name to mean something to each and everyone from Delhi,” JSW Sports’ Director Parth Jindal had then said about the name change. JSW Sports acquire 50 percent stake in the Delhi franchise and the rest is owned by GMR Sports Private Ltd.