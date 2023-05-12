topStoriesenglish2606538
KKR QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs After Defeat Against RR?

If the remaining matches go as planned, GT and LSG will finish in the top two positions with 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) experienced a humiliating defeat against the Rajasthan Royals during Match No. 56 of IPL 2023 held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Playing in front of their home crowd, KKR was invited to bat first and could only muster 149 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. However, the score proved to be insufficient as the Rajasthan Royals chased down the target in just 13.1 overs, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and Sanju Samson's 48 not out. This record-breaking performance propelled the Royals to the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table, while KKR slipped to the seventh position, hurting their chances of reaching the playoffs.

To secure a spot in the playoffs, KKR needs to win their remaining two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants by a significant margin, and hope for the results of other teams to go in their favor. If they can achieve this, KKR will reach 14 points, potentially securing them a place in the eliminator clash. However, their current net run rate of -0.357 means that they must win by a considerable margin to improve their net run rate and stay ahead of the competition.

If the remaining matches go as planned, GT and LSG will finish in the top two positions with 22 and 17 points, respectively. The other teams will finish with 12 points each, except for Mumbai Indians and LSG, who will have 14 and 13 points, respectively. In this scenario, KKR will finish with 14 points, ensuring their place in the playoffs. The eliminator clash is scheduled to take place on May 24 in Chennai.

Even if KKR loses all their remaining league stage matches, they cannot match the points tally of GT and CSK. The Hardik Pandya-led GT team has the chance to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs if they beat the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday night.

KKR's defeat against the Rajasthan Royals has made it challenging for them to secure a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. To qualify, they need to win their remaining matches by a significant margin and hope for the results of other teams to go in their favour. Nonetheless, their current net run rate is a major obstacle to overcome.

