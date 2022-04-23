Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to break-their three-match losing streak and get their 2022 campaign back on track when they face a tough test in table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side needed 40 runs off 24 balls to win against Rajasthan Royals when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck with a hat-trick to lose by seven runs. On the other hand, Gujarat didn't have regular captain Hardik Pandya but still won against Chennai Super Kings by three wickets on the back of an unbeaten 94 from David Miller and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan chipping in with a valuable cameo of 40.

For Kolkata, Shreyas has been the top run-scorer for them in IPL 2022, making 236 runs in seven matches at an average of 39.33 and strike-rate of 148.42 with two fifties. But he would hope for his opening combination to deliver. With Ajinkya Rahane out of the side after the initial five matches, Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer were tried out.

On the other hand, Gujarat too have their issues with opening combination but Shubman Gill, the ex-Kolkata opener, has notched up impressive half-centuries in 84 and 96 and how he faces up against Narine will be an interesting battle. Replacing an out-of-sorts Matthew Wade with Wriddhiman Saha is yet to yield results while Vijay Shankar has been enduring a bad run at number three.

In their batting, Pandya has been in great touch while batting at number four, making 228 runs from five innings at an average of 76.00 and strike-rate of 136.52. With the ball as well, Pandya gives the feeling of being a force to reckon with, picking four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.56. He has also been supported by Abhinav Manohar providing some finishing fireworks.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Match No. 35

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 23rd at 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

KKR vs GT Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan (VC)

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

KKR vs GT Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal