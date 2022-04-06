KKR vs MI IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar sings Hemant Kumar’s famous Marathi song in viral video, WATCH

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is currently the team mentor of five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians. Ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 6), Tendulkar was seen heading on a drive towards Pune with former India teammate and MI scout and wicketkeeping coach Kiran More.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter to post a video of himself singing a famous Marathi song by Hemant Kumar while stuck in traffic. In the now-viral video, Sachin can be seen travelling to Pune with his friends. He was stuck in traffic, but that didn’t stop him from singing one of his Marathi songs. Tendulkar sang Hemant Kumar’s famous song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’ and even danced happily inside the car.

“Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song,” reads the caption of the post. Sachin even wrote some lyrics of the song in Marathi.

Watch the viral video posted by Sachin Tendulkar here…

Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song! mii ddolkr ddolkr ddolkr dryaacaa raajaa...

pnnyaalaa krtoy y jaa... pic.twitter.com/jyCYKqjoPK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2022

After Tendulkar posted the video, it immediately went viral with over 1.7 lakh views till date. Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is also part of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said playing the league matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Mumbai is not a full-on advantage for the five-time champions. League matches of IPL 2022 are being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Barbourne Stadium in Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

“Speaking of home advantage, I believe, except me and Surya, there are not many guys from Mumbai. Like I said before, it’s a relatively new team not many of these guys have played in the climatic conditions of the city of Mumbai. They must have played a few games, but not a lot of games. So, I personally don’t believe it’s a full-on advantage. Yes, we have been practicing here in Mumbai for a very long time now. But not a lot of these guys have not played a lot of games,” said Rohit Sharma.

“So yes, being in Mumbai, being a home team, being a Mumbai franchisee that’s an addition. But if I really want to talk about the skills of having been used in these types of conditions, that has not been done yet. Because I don’t totally believe in this advantage. If the IPL would have happened last year in Mumbai. Yes, it would be an advantage as a lot of players from last year had played in Mumbai,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)