KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Umesh Yadav leads the bowlers, Jos Buttler tops batters list

Australia pacers Pat Cummins powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a sensational five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6). The win helped KKR jump to the top of the IPL 2022 points with their third win in 4 matches.

KKR have six points from 4 matches with a positive NRR of 1.102 while Rajasthan Royals are 2nd on the table with 4 points from 3 matches with an NRR of 1.218, thanks to their massive win in opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians slumped to their third successive defeat to remain at the bottom of the table, just ahead of SRH with an NRR of -1.362.

IPL Points Table After KKR vs MI match…

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (205 runs)

The Rajasthan Royals opener remains at the top of the top run-scorers list after his brilliant century off 68 balls against Mumbai Indians last weekend. Buttler scored a brilliant 70 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match on Tuesday (April 5) but it wasn’t enough to secure a win for the Royals.

MI opener Ishan Kishan is currently in second place after scoring 14 against KKR on Wednesday night. Kishan has 149 while Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis is in third place with 122 runs in three matches till date.

Purple Cap – Umesh Yadav (9 wickets)

Veteran India and now Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap leaders, claiming 1/25 in four overs against Mumbai Indians. Yadav dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the last match and now had 9 wickets in 4 matches.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is next on the list with 7 wickets in 3 matches while Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan is in third spot with 7 wickets but at a highest bowling average than Chahal’s. Avesh will look to add to his wickets tally as he gets ready to take Delhi Capitals in their next match on Thursday (April 7).

Check all updates on IPL 2022 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap here.