KKR Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR Vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 19 in Kolkata, 730PM IST, April 14

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. KKR are the in-form side with back-to-back wins since losing their opening match and must be high on confidence.

KKR batter Rinku Singh produced a sensational display of batting against the IPL defending champions Gujarat Titans last week – smashing five sixes off the last five balls to lift Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise to an unlikely win. Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run in front of their home crowd at the Eden Gardens.

Former champions SRH are also coming into this clash on the back of their first win in IPL 2023. Aiden Markram, who took over as captain in IPL 2023, posted his first win over Punjab Kings at home and possesses the firepower to trouble the Knight Riders.

Nitish Rana’s KKR will be boosted by the fact that their two overseas recruits – Jason Roy and Litton Das – have joined the squad to bolster their injury-hit lineup.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match No. 19 Details

Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

Date & Time: April 14, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No. 19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Suyash Sharma, Umran Malik

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 19 Predicted 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)/Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik/ T Natrajan