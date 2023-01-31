topStoriesenglish2567586
KL Rahul Hits the Nets in Mumbai Days After Marriage to Athiya Shetty, WATCH

With just nine days to go for the first Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, KL Rahul was seen batting in the nets at a cricket club in Mumbai’s Bandra. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul doesn’t have any time to enjoy with his newly-wed wife Athiya Shetty as he gets ready to face the Australian attack in the four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood star Athiya in a private ceremony in Khandala on January 23.

Rahul skipped the limited-overs series against the New Zealand to get married apart from all-rounder Axar Patel, who also got married. However, the duo will be back in action for the Test series against Australia which India need to win by at least a 3-1 margin to assure themselves of a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final later this year.

With just nine days to go for the first Test in Nagpur, Rahul was seen batting in the nets at a cricket club in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Indian batter is most likely to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma after being named his deputy while Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden century in Tests might slot down in the order if Shreyas Iyer fails to recover from his back injury in time.

WATCH KL Rahul bat in the nets in Mumbai here…

With scores of 22, 23, 10 and 2 against Bangladesh, Rahul in not in the best of form in Test cricket. However, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper led the team to 2-0 win over Bangladesh in their last Test series.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka but he hasn’t played a T20I since the T20 World Cup 2022 after recording four single-digit scores in the tournament.

After their wedding, reports started coming in that the newlyweds have received gifts worth crores from their family and friends. The reports said that Rahul's close friend Virat Kohli gifted him a BMW car which was worth Rs 2.7 crore while MS Dhoni has gifted an expensive bike to him. The same report also said that Suniel had gifted a lavish flat in Mumbai to the couple worth Rs 50 crore. However, on Friday, Shetty family denied these reports.

