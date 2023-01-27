topStoriesenglish2566385
KL Rahul Gets Cozy With Athiya Shetty as he Drops New Pics From Wedding Festivities, See Here

KL Rahul has posted pictures from Haldi ceremony in which his fans can see a lovely photo with his wife Athiya Shetty and the pics are way too adorable, take a look inside

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KL Rahul who recently married girlfriend Athiya Shetty dropped new set of pics from his wedding. Rahul posted pictures from Haldi ceremony in which he could be seen getting cozy with wife Athiya. Pictures also include his father putting the haldo on him. Haldi is a pre-wedding ritual that happens in hindu weddings. Rahul posted the pics with caption: 'Sukh'. Sukh means 'Happiness' in English. Rahul and Athiya got married on January 23 at a lavish farmhouse of his father-in-law Suniel Shetty in Khandala. 

After their wedding, reports started coming in that the newlyweds have received gifts worth crores from their family and friends. The reports said that Rahul's close friend Virat Kohli gifted him a BMW car which was worth Rs 2.7 crore while MS Dhoni has gifted an expensive bike to him. The same report also said that Suniel had gifted a lavish flat in Mumbai to the couple worth Rs 50 crore. However, on Friday, Shetty family denied these reports. 

"All the reports published about the gifts are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain," Suniel Shetty's spokesperson was quoted as saying on Indian Express. 

The Indian cricketer has already returned to the gym as she prepares for the upcoming Test series vs Australia that starts in Mumbai on February 9. The star cricketer will play a big role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he will open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. Rahul skipped the ODI and T20I series vs New Zealand that took place in second half of the January month as he was to get married on January 23. The couple will throw a wedding reception now only after IPL as their schedule is quite tight.  

