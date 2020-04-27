हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KL Rahul

KL Rahul's indoor workout session will leave you motivated during lockdown--Watch

Rahul was scheduled to play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020, which was scheduled to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus.

KL Rahul&#039;s indoor workout session will leave you motivated during lockdown--Watch
Image Credits: Twitter/@klrahul11

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is keeping himself fit by engaging in a challenging at-home workout session during this forced break from the game.

The 28-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of his hardcore  workout session which will definite motivate people amid corovirus lockdown.

In the video, Rahul could be seen doing single-leg squats, side jumps, lifting dumbbells and push-up plank among others.

"Ending the week strong," he captioned the post.

So fra, Rahul has appeared in a total of 36 Tests, 32 One-Day Internationals and 42 Twenty20Is for India, amassing 4,706 runs across the three formats of the game.

Notably, he is only the third batsman from the country to have scored a century in all the three formats of the game after Indian opener Rohit Sharma and out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina. In the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen, Rahul is currently standing at the second spot.

Rahul was scheduled to play for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was scheduled to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

KL Rahul IPL 2020 Indian Premier League ICC India Cricket lockdown diaries
Taipei T10 League: TCA Indians beat Taiwan Dragons, PCCT United outclass ICCT Smashers
