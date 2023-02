Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list

Two-time India Premier League Champions Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 1. Shreyas Iyer’s side will play their first home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, featuring Virat Kohli, on April 6 at the Eden Gardens.

KKR’s next big encounter is expected to be against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 16. The Eden Gardens will also play host to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings team on April 23.

The Knight Riders will consider themselves lucky that three out of their last four games will be at home. Their last home fixture will be against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on May 20.

Here is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Full Schedule…

April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

May 8 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Full Squad List

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Shreyas Iyer India 28 years Batsman INR 12.25 Crores(R) Nitish Rana India 28 years Batsman INR 8 crores(R) Rinku Singh India 25 years Batsman INR 55 Lakhs(R) Varun Chakravarty India 31 years Bowlers INR 8 Cr(R) Tim Southee New Zealand 34 years Bowlers INR 1.5 crores(R) Umesh Yadav India 35 years Bowlers INR 2 crores(R) Andre Russell West Indies 34 years All-rounder INR 12 Cr(R) Venkatesh Iyer India 27 years All-rounder INR 8 Cr(R) Sunil Narine West Indies 34 years All-rounder INR 6 Cr(R) Anukul Roy India 24 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) Shardul Thakur India 31 years Bowler Traded from DC Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 31 years Bowler Traded from GT Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 21 years WK-Batsman Traded from DC Harshit Rana India 21 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) N Jagadeesan India 26 years Batter INR 90 Lakhs(R) Vaibhav Arora India 25 years Bowler INR 60 Lakhs(R) Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 35 years All-rounder INR 1.5 Crore(R) David Wiese Namibia 37 years All-rounder INR 1 Crore(R) Mandeep Singh India 31 years Batter INR 50 Lakhs Litton Das Bangladesh 28 years Wicket-keeper INR 50 Lakhs Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs Suyash Sharma India 19 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to forget the disappointment of 2022 and one again try to vie for the title this year