A lot of debate is going on with the Indian cricket team doing many experiments in the T20 playing XI. Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are trying everything at the moment to build a squad for the World Cup. In England, it was Rishabh Pant who opened the innings in the T20s and that experiment had not worked out that well. In West Indies, it was expected that Pant will continue to open the innings but it was not to be as Rohit came out to open with Suryakumar Yadav, who had never opened for India in the past.

Many experts believe that India are experimenting way too much and unnecessarily as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are already there as full-time openers and will certainly open in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Others feel that India need to ensure they do away with experimentation in time as it may affect their team combination by creating a lot of confusion.

Former India opener and BCCI's chief of selector Kris Srikkanth took a potshot at the current man in charge Chetan Sharma during a conversation with former head coach Ravi Shastri.

On the topic of picking the right squad for the World Cup, he said: "If they pick the right combination then Chetan Sharma, who has played a lot of cricket with us,...ee Chetu (Chetan) aab correct team select karna. Advice chaiye toh mereko phone kardo, Ravi (Shastri) ko call kardo, humdono aacha guidance denge aapko” (Hey Chetam, select the correct team this time. If you need any advice, call me, call Ravi. Both of us can give you good guidance)."

Srikkanth added that Indian can afford to experiment till the Asia Cup but after that they need to work on putting up the final squad for the T20 World Cup.