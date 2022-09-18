'Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane..', Irfan Pathan's SARCASTIC reply to 'bowler' Mohammad Kaif is a winner

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was one of the best fielders in the world when he played. It was very rare that a cricket ball went past him when he fielder at the covers. He was one of the finds of former captain Sourav Ganguly. The current BCCI president backed Kaif to the hilt and the UP-born player too delivered. Who can forget his brilliant knock in the final of the Natwest 2022 Final when he scored an unbeaten fifty to help India beat England.

But not many know that Kaif could roll his arms over as well. The retired cricketer who is currently playing Legends League Cricket displayed his bowling skill. In the LLC Special Match between India Maharajas and World Giants, Kaif got an over to bowl after pacer Ashoke Dinda pulled out after bowling 4 deliveries due to an injury. Kaif, on his second delivery, bowled a flighted delivery, and Giants' Thisara Perera reached out to his, the ball took the edge and then the batter was caught at short third man.

After he took the wicket, there was no limit to the excitement of Kaif as he celebrated it passionately. Kaif then tweeted the video of the wicket he took and took potshot at Ganguly. He told Ganguly that he missed a trick by not giving him overs to bowl during their playing days.

"Special attention skipper: Please see the drift, flight and turn by Mohammad Kaif the all-rounder. Dada do you think you missed a trick? ⁦@SGanguly99," wrote Kaif.

Kaif's good friend and former teammate Irfan Pathan sent a sarcastic tweet for Kaif, he wrote: "Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane ke liye muaafiii (Sorry for making fun of your bowling)."

Kaif, then replied, with a curiosity to know when and how did he make fun of his bowling.

Kaif wrote: "Waise bola kya mein zara sun nahi paya (by the way, what had you said?)."

Check out their conversation below.

Special attention skipper: Please see the drift, flight and turn by Mohammad Kaif the all-rounder. Dada do you think you missed a trick? _@SGanguly99_ pic.twitter.com/7Of9RKRS9o September 17, 2022

Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane ke liye muaafiii__ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 17, 2022