NewsCricket
ARJUN TENDULKAR

MI Reunion: Arjun Tendulkar meets Baby AB Dewald Brevis in Durham, England, check PIC here

Arjun Tendulkar met Dewald Brevis at a restaurant in Durham, England

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 09:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MI Reunion: Arjun Tendulkar meets Baby AB Dewald Brevis in Durham, England, check PIC here

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar met South Africa's young talent Dewald Brevis in England on Friday (July 22). Arjun met the young South African prodigy 'Baby AB' at a restaurant in Durham, England and shared a picture with him on his Instagram story. Notably, Arjun and Dewald share the dressing room together for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

Earlier, Arjun and Dewald were in the United Kingdom last month for an exposure tour organised by the Mumbai Indians, as per Insidesport.in. The tour will have atleast 10 T20 games against top clubs in multiple countries. (Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar recreate ‘Munna Bhai-Circuit’ pose in viral Instagram story, check HERE)

Checkout the Arjun and Dewald's picture together below....

"NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions. Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in UK and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party," an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

After a stellar performance in the U19 World Cup for South Africa, Dewald Brevis was bought by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indian (MI) for the 2022 season. However, MI finished at the bottom of the IPL 2022 standings but had some really promising performances from their future stars like Dewald Brevis.

Brevis was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 3 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’, due to his similarities with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, Dewald had an impressive run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Proteas U19 scored 506 runs in six games, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.

Arjun TendulkarDewald BrevisMumbai IndiansMIEnglandInstagramIPLIndian Premier League

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?