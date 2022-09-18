Legends League Cricket: Virender Sehwag flops but Kevin O Brien's fiery ton helps Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals in Match 1

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag flopped yet again in Legends League Cricket as he could score only 6 off 10 balls while playing for Gujarat Giants in Match 1 of Legends League Cricket 2022 on Saturday in game vs India Capitals. He had misfired in the Special Match as well while playing for Indian Maharajas a day before. But his lack of form did not hurt the Giants as his opening partner, Ireland's Kevin O Brien smashed 106 off just 61 balls that took the team past the winning total in 18.4 overs. His knock included 15 fours and 3 sixes and came at a strike rate of 184.62.

Earlier, India Capitals had put on 179/7 in 20 overs after Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first. Capitals got off to a terrivle start with their top 3 failing.

Solomon Mire (9), Hamilton Masakadza (7) got the team of to a bad start and then captain Jacques Kallis got out for a duck after playing 4 deliveries. Denesh Ramdin was there to steady innings, making 31 off 26 deliveries. Capitals need to thank Ashley Nurse who turned out to be the big saviour on the night as he smashed 103 odd just 43 deliveries to take the team to a strong total on the board. His knock included 8 fours and 9 sixes and he went back unbeaten too.

The crowd erupts as Nurse registers his century!

What a sight to behold.#BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/8H6E5t50JS — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 17, 2022

Mitchell McClenaghan was the most expensive bowler for Giants, leaking 45 runs in 4 overs without any wicket.

Chasing the target, Giants got off to a good start with Kevin launching an attack from the outset. But they soon lost Sehwag. Wickets kept tumbling at regular interval but Kevin continued to play his shots and reached the hundred. He was dismissed in the 18th over but by that time, Giants were a boundary away from win.