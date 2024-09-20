Legends League Cricket 2024: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Among Key Captains Of LLC Teams

The 2024 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is set to captivate cricket fans with a star-studded lineup of iconic retired cricketers from India and around the world. Featuring six teams - Southern Superstars, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, and Konark Suryas Odisha - the tournament will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket history. Beginning on September 20 with 25 thrilling matches on the schedule, the tournament promises to deliver high-intensity T20 action as these seasoned veterans take to the field once again.

The tournament gives fans an opportunity to go back in time and revel in the nostalgia as they watch some of cricket's most beloved heroes such as Shikhar Dhawan (Gujarat Giants), Dinesh Karthik (Southern Superstars), and Suresh Raina (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) leading their teams.

Chris Gayle's explosive batting for Gujarat Giants, Irfan Pathan's all-round skills for Konark Suryas Odisha, and Harbhajan Singh's spin mastery for Manipal Tigers will also add to the excitement. With Ian Bell (India Capitals) and Kevin O'Brien (Konark Suryas Odisha) also in the mix, the LLC promises thrilling action from cricketing legends.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett, Morne Van Wyk, Lendl Simmons, Asohar Afohan, Jerome Taylor, Paras Khada, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamau Leverock, Sybrand Enoelbrecht, Shannon Gabriel, Samar Quadri, Mohammad Kaif, Sreesanth, and Shikhar Dhawan (captain).

Konark Suryas Odisha:

Irfan Pathan (captain), Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O'Brien, Ross Taylor, Vinay Kumar, Richard Levi, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pravin Tambe, Diwesh Pathania, KP Appanna, Ambati Rayudu, and Navin Stewart

Manipal Tigers:

Harbhajan Singh (captain), Robin Uthappa, Thisara Perera, Sheldon Cottrell, Dan Christian, Angelo Perera, Manoj Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne, Solomon Mire, Anureet Singh, Abu Nechim, Amit Verma, Imran Khan, Rahul Shukla, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, and Saurabh Tiwary

India Capitals:

Ashley Nurse, Ben Dunk, Dwayne Smith, Colin de Orandhomme, Naman Ojha, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Mpofu, Faiz Fazal, Iqbal Abdulla, Kirk Edwards, Rahul Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Bharat Chipli, Parvinder Awana, Pawan Suyal, Murali Vijay, and Ian Bell (captain)

Southern Superstars:

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Pawan Negi, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Shreevats Goswami, Hamid Hassan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Chirag Gandhi, Suboth Bhati, Robin Bist, Jesal Kari, Chaturanga de Silva, and Monu Kumar.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad:

Suresh Raina (captain), Gurkeerat Singh, and Peter Trego, Samiullah Shinwari, George Worker, Isuru Udana, Rikki Clarke, Stuart Binny, Jaskaran Malhotra, Chadwick Walton, Bipul Sharma, Nuwan Pradeep, and Yogesh Nagar.