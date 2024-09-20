KNSO Vs MT Live Cricket Score and Updates, LLC 2024: Irfan Pathan Vs Harbhajan Singh
Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers, 1st Match Legends League Cricket 2024 KNSO vs MT Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from the LLC 2024 match no.1 taking place Jodhpur.
With big names like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O'Brien, Fidel Edwards and more, Konark Suryas Odisha are ready for their debut season in the Legends League Cricket with a clash against Manipal Tigers on Friday (September 20). Harbhajan Singh-led Tigers are the defending champions and they will look to begin their new season with a statement making victory against debutants Konark. Yusuf Pathan will be hungry to make his mark. In recent tournaments, Yusuf has been in sensational form and his record of batting at Barkatulaah Stadium is also wonderful.
In the powerplay, Robin Uthappa will look to take his team Manipal Tigers off to a flying start in this tournament. In the bowling department, Harbhajan and Sheldon Cottrell will be their wicket-taking bowlers.
