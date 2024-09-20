Advertisement
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET

KNSO Vs MT Live Cricket Score and Updates, LLC 2024: Irfan Pathan Vs Harbhajan Singh

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers, 1st Match Legends League Cricket 2024 KNSO vs MT Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from the LLC 2024 match no.1 taking place Jodhpur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 04:22 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

With big names like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O'Brien, Fidel Edwards and more, Konark Suryas Odisha are ready for their debut season in the Legends League Cricket with a clash against Manipal Tigers on Friday (September 20). Harbhajan Singh-led Tigers are the defending champions and they will look to begin their new season with a statement making victory against debutants Konark. Yusuf Pathan will be hungry to make his mark. In recent tournaments, Yusuf has been in sensational form and his record of batting at Barkatulaah Stadium is also wonderful.

In the powerplay, Robin Uthappa will look to take his team Manipal Tigers off to a flying start in this tournament. In the bowling department, Harbhajan and Sheldon Cottrell will be their wicket-taking bowlers.

Follow LIVE Updates From Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 Match No.1 Konark Suryas Odisha Vs Manipal Tigers Here.

20 September 2024
16:22 IST

LIVE Legends League League 2024 KNSO vs MT

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Legends League Cricket Match no.1 Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture between the two quality cricket teams.

