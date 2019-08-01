close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni begins innings as soldier, photos go viral

Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the Indian team and is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army.

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni begins innings as soldier, photos go viral
File Image: Twitter

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has kicked-off his stint with the Territorial Army and an image of the 38-year-old has gone viral on social media in which he is seen signing a cricket bat for one of the soldiers.

Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the Indian team and is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of the Victor Force and the stumper is expected to be with them till August 15.

Earlier, images of Dhoni, who was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011, travelling to Srinagar with one of his managers in a flight was also widely circulated across various social media platforms.

"Lt. Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit," one of the officials had said on Tuesday. 

Earlier, Army chief Bipin Rawat said that Dhoni had completed his basic training and expressed faith that the cricketer would perform all his duties.

"When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to be prepared to fulfil the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task," Rawat had said.

Tags:
MS DhoniIndian ArmySrinagarCricket
Next
Story

Fans ask Kapil Dev to boycott East Bengal's foundation day

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan arrested for violating section 144