Highlights | BK Vs GG, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants Beat Bhilwara Kings By 3 Runs
Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants (BK Vs GG), 2023 Legends League Cricket Highlights Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Simmons's 99 runs unbeaten knock went in vain as he fails to deliver final punch.
In a thrilling encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the Legends League Cricket 2023 witnessed an intense battle between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants. In the 4th match of the series, the stage was set for a competitive showdown, and the teams didn't disappoint the fans. Gujarat Giants posted a challenging total of 172-6 in their 20 overs, with Chris Gayle's explosive 52 and valuable contributions from other batsmen. However, Bhilwara Kings showcased their resilience in the chase. Lendl Simmons played a magnificent innings, remaining unbeaten with a blistering 99 off 61 balls, almost steering his team to victory. Despite Simmons' heroics, Gujarat Giants managed to defend their total, winning the match by a narrow margin of 3 runs. The bowling performances of Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma were crucial in restricting the Kings. This encounter added another exciting chapter to the Legends League Cricket, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling clashes in the tournament.
Follow Highlights Updates And Score From Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Here.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Great Win
In a nail-biting contest, Bhilwara Kings fell just short in their chase against Gujarat Giants, scoring 169-7 in 20 overs. Lendl Simmons' impressive 99 wasn't enough as Gujarat held on to win by 3 runs in the Legends League Cricket 2023.
Gujarat Giants won by 3 runs
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: GG Win By 3 Runs
S. Sreesanth returns to the attack, conceding 23 runs in his previous three overs, as Simmons and Jesal Karia secure singles and a crucial six off the last five balls in the ongoing over.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Kings need 14 runs in 6 balls
Lendl Simmons contributes with a powerful performance, hitting boundaries and scoring runs, while Jesal Karia supports with steady singles, facing deliveries from bowlers Ishwar Chaudhary and Rajat Bhatia.
LIVE Score Bhilwara Kings(19/20 ov, T:173) 159/7
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Irfan Pathan Out
Irfan Pathan is bowled by Bhatia, scoring 9 runs off 12 balls with no boundaries, achieving a strike rate of 75.
LIVE Score Bhilwara Kings(16.4/20 ov, T:173) 140/6
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: No Pathan Show Tonight
Yusuf Pathan is dismissed by Sreesanth, scoring 5 runs off 5 balls with 1 four, caught by Kallis, achieving a strike rate of 100.
LIVE Score Bhilwara Kings 14.3/20 ov, T:173) 126/5
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Fifty For Simmons
In the 11th over, Pinal Shah is dismissed for 16 (11b) by Chaudhary, but Lendl Simmons continues scoring with a total of 93/3, needing 80 runs from 54 balls.
LIVE Score (12.1/20 ov, T:173) 105/4
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Simmons On Attack
In the 9th over, Lendl Simmons and Pinal Shah contribute to a total of 10 runs, with Simmons hitting a boundary, bringing the overall score to 70/3, requiring a run rate of 9.36, and Simmons at 39 (28b) with 3 fours and 2 sixes, while Pinal Shah is at 3 (3b).
LIVE Score BK (10/20 ov, T:173) 80/3
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: BK 3 Down
Robin Bist is dismissed by Sarabjit Ladda, scoring 18 runs off 12 balls with 2 fours and 1 six, caught by Sreesanth, with a strike rate of 150.
LIVE Score (8/20 ov, T:173) 60/3
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: All Eyes O Simmons
In the 6th over, Lendl Simmons scored 9 runs, including a FOUR and a SIX, facing Rajat Bhatia and Sarabjit Ladda, bringing the total score to 39-2 after 6 overs, with Simmons at 16(16) and Robin Bist at 13(9).
LIVE Score BK 52/2 (7) CRR: 7.43 REQ: 9.31
Bhilwara Kings need 121 runs in 78 balls
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Tight Overs By GG
Chaudhary concedes 4 runs, Kings at 26/2, needing 147 from 96 balls at a run rate of 9.18; Bist 5 (3b, 1x4), Simmons 12 (10b, 1x4, 1x6); Emrit 2-0-13-2, Sreesanth 2-0-13-0.
LIVE Score Bhilwara Kings (5/20 ov, T:173) 30/2
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: BK 2 Down
Emrit claims the wicket of Mire, who scored 8 runs off 8 balls, including one boundary, caught by Bhatia, with a strike rate of 100.
LIVE Score Bhilwara Kings (3/20 ov, T:173) 14/2
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Dilshan Out
Dilshan departs, dismissed by Emrit for 1 run off 3 balls, without hitting any boundaries or sixes, at a strike rate of 33.33.
LIVE Score Bhilwara Kings (1.1/20 ov, T:173) 3/1
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: BK Need 173 Runs To Win
Barnwell conceded 7 runs as Khurana and R Bhatia secured singles and a boundary, bringing the total score to 163-6; in the preceding 18th over by Anureet Singh, Khurana and R Bhatia added 5 runs with singles and a couple, contributing to their respective scores of 18(15) and 5(4).
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants (20 ov) 172/6
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Departs
Abhishek Jhunjhunwala was dismissed by Barnwell, caught by Dilshan, after scoring 24 runs from 15 balls with four boundaries, registering a strike rate of 160.
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants (18/20 ov) 156/6
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: BK Bouncing Back
In the 16th over, Anureet conceded 8 runs, including a boundary by Chirag Khurana and singles by AA Jhunjhunwala, bringing the team total to 136/5 with a run rate of 8.50, facing Tillakaratne Dilshan (1-0-11-0) and Rahul Sharma's (4-0-25-2) bowling.
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants (17/20 ov) 144/5
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: GG's Captain Departs
Parthiv Patel's innings came to an end as he fell victim to an lbw dismissal by Jesal Karia, managing to score 8 runs from 14 deliveries in the cricket encounter.
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants (15/20 ov) 125/5
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Gujarat 4 Down
In the 12th over, Kevin O'Brien was stumped by Pinal Shah off Rahul Sharma's bowling, scoring 11 runs with one boundary.
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants (13/20 ov) 119/4
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: GG Need Quick Runs
In the 11th over, Karia bowled a tight spell, conceding only four runs, while Kevin O'Brien and Parthiv Patel added singles and twos to bring the team total to 107/3 at a run rate of 9.72, facing Rahul Sharma's bowling (2-0-14-1) and Jesal Karia's (2-0-9-1).
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants (12/20 ov) 112/3
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: GG 3 Down
Richard Levi was caught by Barnwell off Karia's bowling, scoring 28 runs from 21 balls (4 fours, 1 six) at a strike rate of 133.33.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Chris Gayle Out
Chris Gayle was dismissed by Sharma, lbw, scoring 52 runs off 27 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes) with a strike rate of 192.59.
LIVE Score GGT 91/2 (8.2) CRR: 10.92
Bhilwara Kings opt to bowl
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Chris Gayle On Fire
In the 6th over, Barnwell bowled a wide, followed by a dot ball, a four, another wide, a dot ball, a six, and a four, contributing to a total of 25 runs in the over. The partnership between Chris Gayle (50) and Richard Levi (4) reached 68/1 after six overs, with a run rate of 11.33.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Chris Gayle Playing Touch Cricket
In the 5th over, Gayle scored 2, defended the next ball, Levi added 1, Gayle got another single, hit a powerful four, and Levi finished with one more run, making it an eventful over.
LIVE Score Gujarat Giants 43/1 In 5 Overs
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Kallis Is Run Out
Jacques Kallis scored 14 runs, including 2 fours and 1 six, before being run out by Sharma/Shah with a strike rate of 200.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: All Eyes On Chris Gayle
RJ Sidebottom conceded 5 runs, with Chris Gayle hitting two fours to deep extra cover and square of the wicket, while Anureet Singh bowled a maiden over in the second, with Gayle scoring a four to third man off the last ball.
LIVE Score GGT 18/0 (2) CRR: 9
Bhilwara Kings opt to bowl
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda
Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Solomon Mire, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Pinal Shah, Jesal Karia, Christopher Barnwell, Rahul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Toss Report
Bhilwara Kings won the Toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Giants at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Wednesday.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Pitch Report
The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi boasts a well-balanced pitch. Over the last 10 matches at this venue, the average first innings score has been 161. For teams playing at this stadium, chasing is advised, as the side batting second has emerged victorious in 60 percent of the matches.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Check Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel
Batters: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Solomon Mire, Robin Bist
All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Rajat Bhatia
Bowlers:Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma
Captain: Chris Gayle
Vice-captain: Jacques Kallis
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Check Head To Head Stats
Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants have crossed paths three times in T20 matches. In all three encounters, Bhilwara Kings emerged victorious, while Gujarat Giants are still seeking their first win. The highest total in these contests was 222, achieved by Bhilwara Kings, whereas Gujarat Giants posted the lowest score of 165. Out of these three games, the team batting first secured a win once, while the chasing side triumphed on two occasions.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants: Full Squads
BK vs GG: Watch Out For Irfan Pathan
In the first match of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023), sipper Irfan Pathan led from the front and guided Bhilwara Kings to victory over India Capitals as he picked one wicket and smashed unbeaten 65 off just 19 balls. Keep an eye on him again tonight,
Legends League Cricket LIVE: BK vs GG LIVE Streaming details
The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 Final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be on Hotstar.
Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The match between Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants of Legends League Cricket starts at 6.30 pm as told earlier while the toss takes place half an hour before at 6 pm pm IST at Ranchi.
BK vs GG LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
Big game today in Legends League Cricket 2023 at Ranchi. The match will see a packed house. The match starts at 6.30 pm IST at JSCA stadium. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants LIVE: Check squads
LIVE BK vs GG: Check Dream11 Prediction
Many stars playing in today's game. It is important to note that which of them are in form when picking the fantasy teams.
BK vs GG LIVE: Check Head to head record
In their three T20 encounters, Bhilwara Kings have emerged victorious each time, while Gujarat Giants are still seeking their first win against them.
LLC 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Giants Aim For 1st Win
Gujarat Giants had started the tournament with a loss to Manipal Tigers. They had lost the match by 10 runs. The Parthiv Patel-led side will be aiming to open their account against Bhilwara Kings tonight.
BK vs GG LIVE Updates: Key players to watch out for
Some of the biggest cricket stars from yesteryears will be in action including Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, T Dilashan, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson. There is likely to be a flurry of sixes and fours on Wednesday.
Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants LIVE: Check Livestreaming Details
A big match of the Legends Legaue Cricket today with plenty of former cricketers in action including the likes of Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel.
When does the match start and where to watch? Click here to find out
BK Vs GG LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
Bhilwara Kings: Lendl Simmons, SF Mire, TM Dilshan (wk), R Bist, YK Pathan, IK Pathan (C), CD Barnwell, JB Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, R Sharma
Gujarat Giants: CH Gayle, Jacques Kallis, RE Levi, KJ O'Brien, Parthiv Patel (C), CG Khurana, R Bhatia, DT Johnston, RR Emrit, S Ladda, IH Chaudhary
GG vs BK LLC 2023: Both Team Squads
LIVE Legends League Cricket Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Legends League Cricket 2023 season's match number 4 between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the clash.