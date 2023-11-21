Highlights | BK Vs GG, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants Beat Bhilwara Kings By 3 Runs

In a thrilling encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the Legends League Cricket 2023 witnessed an intense battle between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants. In the 4th match of the series, the stage was set for a competitive showdown, and the teams didn't disappoint the fans. Gujarat Giants posted a challenging total of 172-6 in their 20 overs, with Chris Gayle's explosive 52 and valuable contributions from other batsmen. However, Bhilwara Kings showcased their resilience in the chase. Lendl Simmons played a magnificent innings, remaining unbeaten with a blistering 99 off 61 balls, almost steering his team to victory. Despite Simmons' heroics, Gujarat Giants managed to defend their total, winning the match by a narrow margin of 3 runs. The bowling performances of Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma were crucial in restricting the Kings. This encounter added another exciting chapter to the Legends League Cricket, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling clashes in the tournament.

