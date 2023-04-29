Highlights | DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: SRH Beat DC By 9 Runs
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: SRH beat DC by 9 runs.
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 9 runs in a thrilling match. Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. Sunrisers finish at 197 runs on the board. Delhi Capitals (DC) are going to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitely stadium in Delhi. This will be a clash between two of the worst performing teams in the league. DC are placed on tenth spot in the standings while SRH are on the ninths spot. Both teams have won 2 games each from 7 games.
DC lost 5 games on the trot before winning two back-to-back games vs Mumbai Indians and SRH at home. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw ahead of the match. He has lost his place to Phil Salt at the top. It will be interesting to see whether he makes it to the XI or not vs Hyderabad. At the same time, the Kaviya-Maran-owned Hyderabad have not delivered the goods despite boasting of some top-class T20 players like Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH Beat DC
Both teams have exchanged victories against each other previously. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a clinical performance, finding their death bowling form once again, thanks to the efforts of Natarajan and Bhuvi Kumar.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH On Top
T Natarajan made a remarkable comeback by hitting the stumps of Sarfaraz Khan. He consistently bowled yorkers and stuck to his game plan. Sarfaraz attempted to slog sweep the pacer, who was bowling at over 135 km/h, but missed the ball entirely, and it went under his bat, knocking the off stump out of the ground. It was not the right shot for the occasion, and Sarfaraz paid the price for his misjudgment. Thus, Sarfaraz Khan was bowled by T Natarajan, scoring nine runs off ten deliveries, including one four.
Live Score DC 149/6 (17) CRR: 8.76 REQ: 16.33
Delhi Capitals need 49 runs in 18 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: DC 5 down
Markande's cleverly flighted delivery was wide outside off, which got Priyam Garg charged up to take a blind swing. However, he could only manage an edge that hit the stumps. Garg struggled to get going in his innings and sadly could not make much of an impact. Markande was thrilled with his performance, and the wicket was a significant breakthrough for his team. Therefore, Priyam Garg was bowled by Markande, scoring 12 runs off 9 deliveries, including one four.
Live Score DC 140/5 (15.4) CRR: 8.94 REQ: 13.38
Delhi Capitals need 58 runs in 26 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH Bounce Back
12.3 Manish Pandey charged out of his crease towards Abhishek Sharma's delivery, but the left-arm spinner adjusted by delivering a slow, short ball that turned past Pandey's outside edge. As a result, Pandey was already halfway down the pitch before wicketkeeper Klaasen completed the stumping. Despite the dismissal being referred to the third umpire for a possible violation, it was confirmed that Klaasen had collected the ball behind the stumps, and the decision stood. Therefore, Manish Pandey was out stumped for 1 run off 3 deliveries bowled by Abhishek Sharma. The delivery was an excellent example of a spinner's delight.
13.2 Mitchell Marsh's attempt to slog Akeal Hosein's tossed-up delivery went wrong as the ball turned after pitching slightly shorter, not allowing him to get under it. Despite this, Marsh tried to hit a big shot but ended up with a leading edge that sent the ball high in the air. A relieved Akeal Hosein won the battle against the Aussie batter, who was caught by Markram after running back from extra cover and settling under the ball to complete the catch. This wicket was significant in the context of the game. Mitchell Marsh was out caught for 63 runs off 39 deliveries, including one four and six sixes.
Live Score DC 129/4 (14) CRR: 9.21 REQ: 11.5
Delhi Capitals need 69 runs in 36 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: DC 2 down
Catch of the tournament! Markande takes a blinder off his own bowling to dismiss Salt. The England batsman hammered a short ball back to the bowler, who took a low catch with lightning-fast reflexes. Salt departs for a well-made 59.
Live Score DC 112/2 (11.2) CRR: 9.88 REQ: 9.92
Delhi Capitals need 86 runs in 52 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Delhi on top
Markande bowls from the other end and gives Salt a bit of width and a short length. The England international capitalizes on it with a back foot cut that beats backward point. Salt hits his fifty, and the opening partnership reaches 100 runs.
Live Score DC 111/1 (11) CRR: 10.09 REQ: 9.67
Delhi Capitals need 87 runs in 54 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Umran Malik thrashed
Umran Malik's first over has been brutal. Salt and Marsh take advantage of the short deliveries and smash two fours and two maximums, totaling 22 runs. A huge over for Delhi!
Live Score DC 96/1 (8.4) CRR: 11.08 REQ: 9
Delhi Capitals need 102 runs in 68 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: DC on top after 6 overs
Hosein bowls his third over, coming round the wicket to Salt. The England batsman goes deep in the crease and punches the length ball down mid-on for a boundary, bringing up the fifty for the Capitals. Hosein's next ball is down the leg, and Salt easily flicks it down to fine leg for another four. As the powerplay comes to an end, Delhi Capitals reach 57/1.
Live Score DC 57/1 (6) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 10.29
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Marsh, Salt steady DC
Bhuvneshwar bowls from the other end as Salt attempts an early pull and misses. However, the new DC opener manages to read a length ball and gracefully lofts it over covers for a boundary. With eight runs coming off the over, the new ball bowler still provides some inswing.
Live Score DC 35/1 (4.1) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 10.29
Delhi Capitals need 163 runs in 95 balls
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Warner out for duck
Bhuvneshwar claims Warner's wicket! Chop-on and walk-off for the SRH captain. Overreaching for a ball that wasn't too short nor wide, Warner paid the price for his misjudgment. Bhuvneshwar's precision outside off stump forced the error. A golden duck for the Australian opener in Delhi. Warner b Bhuvneshwar 0(2).
Live Score DC 7/1 (0.5) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 9.97
Delhi Capitals need 191 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Hyderabad finish at 197
Sunrisers Hyderabad finish with 197 runs on the board, Heinrich Klaasen was in fine touch for his side along with Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad's small cameo of 28 off 21 balls.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Klaasen on fire
Heinrich Klaasen on fire at the moment for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals need to take his wicket if they want to ignore any further damage. SRH will eye at least 210 from this moment.
SRH: 177/6 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Hyderabad eye big total
Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 5 overs remaining. SRH will look to get close to 180 runs on the board against the Delhi Capitals.
SRH: 136/5 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Big wicket!
Abhishek Sharma 67 (36) caught by David Warner bowled by Axar Patel. Finally DC get the danger-man of SRH, Abdul Samad walks in at number 7 for Hyderabad to join Klaasen in the middle.
SRH: 120/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Abhishek on fire
Abhishek Sharma is batting in a dangerous rhythm at the moment as he has scored 65 off 33 balls at the moment. Sunrisers have lost Markram and Brooks in blink of an eye from that Mitchell Marsh over but Abhishek is not stopping.
SRH: 92/4 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Abhishek on fire
Abhishek Sharma is batting on 52 off 28 balls at the moment, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on top at the moment with the left-hander looking in fine rhythm at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel attack the stumps for Delhi.
SRH: 78/2 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH Vs DC score: Abhishek on fire
Abhishek Sharma is batting on 31 off 18 balls at the moment, he is on fire for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals clueless in front of the left-handed opener at the moment.
SRH: 54/2 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC: Gone!
Mayank Agarwal 5 (6) caught behind by Phil Salt bowled by Ishant Sharma. A good start for the Delhi Capitals after SRH got off to a fiery start with Abhishek Sharma. Rahul Tripathi walks in at number 3 now.
SRH: 21/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Action begins
Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Ishant Sharma with the new ball has been hit for two boundaries back-to-back.
SRH: 8/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC: Toss report
Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals (DC).
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Toss coming up
The Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 7, both captains David Warner and Aiden Markram will be coming out shortly.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: David Warner vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
David Warner has the lowest strike rate of 71 when facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar among all the bowlers he has faced for at least 40 deliveries in T20 matches.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Missing fire power
Both Capitals (17) and Sunrisers (29) are currently placed at the bottom of the list of teams that have hit the most sixes in IPL 2023.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Recent Games
Capitals have emerged victorious in their previous four encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, when playing in Delhi, the Sunrisers have emerged victorious in four out of the last five matches between these two teams.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Weather Update
In the ongoing season, all three captains who have won the toss in Delhi have chosen to chase, and they have emerged victorious. Compared to its usual summer climate, Delhi has been relatively lenient, with temperatures hovering around the early 30s and occasional light rainfall. On Saturday, the forecast predicts a cloudy day with a 20% chance of precipitation.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar vs Manish Pandey
In the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Manish Pandey four times in 22 deliveries, conceding only at a run-a-ball to him.
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting on his job as Delhi's head coach
"Whether the guys are performing or not, it's my job to have a good honest open conversation. Nothing is different with Prithvi. When he arrived this year, he was with the NCA for a few weeks, working really hard on his fitness and was in good physical shape. His work ethics in the training and what he did in the nets suggested that this might be a big year for him... but that hasn't worked out just yet. There's still a long way to go. If things don't work out with our current top-order, there's no reason why he couldn't be back in the team and if he gets back, hopefully he will be able to finish the tournament strongly."
LIVE DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Aiden Markram After SRH's Defeat In Last Game
'We certainly appreciate the fact that we have to win hopefully all our remaining games, or at least a lot of them, to stand a chance to qualify. But we're trying to take our mind off of that. I think if you focus too much on that you forget the things that need to be done in order for the bigger picture to look after itself. So we're in this position because we unfortunately haven't played our best cricket as a team but we are pretty much halfway through now and we've got seven opportunities now going forward to improve at least but also to get to that really good brand of cricket we want to play.'
Delhi vs Hyderabad LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav is key for DC
Aiden Markram (SR: 245.45) and Rahul Tripathi (SR: 200) enjoy batting vs Kuldeep Yadav. The spinner will be under pressure to deliver the goods vs SRH. Let's see how he goes in this game.
Delhi vs Hyderabad LIVE: All eyes on Brook
Harry Brook is among the two batters who have smashed a ton in IPL 2023. Brook will need to come good against Capitals tonight at Kotla to help Hyderabad revive their campaign.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: No Washington Sundar
In case you didn't know, Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a hamstring injury which is a big loss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
DC vs SRH LIVE: Test of Markram's leadership
Aiden Markram won Sunrisers Eastern Cape thie inaugural SA 20 title earlier this year. The franchise gave him captaincy in IPL too thinking he would repeat the same success in India. But Markram's leadership has not really been inspiring so far. IPL is a different ball game and Markram would want to get some wins under the belt to deal with the increasing pressure on his shouders.
DC vs SRH LIVE Updates: Warner loves his homeground
As per a stat on Cricbuzz, Feroz Shah Kotla is of the most loved ground for David Warner. There is reason to it. It is the DC captain's homeground but it is also the stadium where he has smashed 885 runs in 31 innings which also includes seven fifties and a 100.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Check live streaming details
The DC vs SRH is the evening match today in Saturday double header with the match starting at 7.30 pm IST. The match will be live streamed at Jio Cinema app and TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Delhi vs Hyderabad LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
DC vs GT LIVE: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Bottom-placed teams aim improvement
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 40 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC and Hyderabad are 10th and 9th placed teams in the points table and will aim for improvement with a win tonight. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.