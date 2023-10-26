Highlights | PAK Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket
Pakistan Vs South Africa (PAK Vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: This Is Pakistan's 4th Consecutive Of The Tournament.
the cricketing world witnessed an electrifying showdown that ignited the tournament after a relatively quiet start. South Africa emerged triumphant in a closely contested match against Pakistan, claiming the top spot in the rankings. The MA Chidambaram stadium served as the stage for this thrilling encounter. Chasing a target of 271 runs under the floodlights, South Africa's de Kock displayed an aggressive intent but fell short, and Pakistan fought their way back into the game by taking wickets at regular intervals. Aiden Markram's resilience kept South Africa's hopes alive until a crucial dismissal. As the eighth wicket fell, Pakistan seemed to have the upper hand, but Ngidi and Maharaj hung on, frustrating the Pakistani bowlers. A twist in the tale occurred as Shadab suffered a head injury, allowing Usama Mir to step in as a concussion substitute and claim two vital wickets. Despite Pakistan's valiant effort, South Africa held their nerve, ultimately securing victory. The match was not without controversy, including a contentious LBW decision. In the end, it was a day of intense drama and cricketing excellence that South Africa navigated to perfection.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 26 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs South Africa.
PAK vs SA Live: Thrilling Contest
South Africa secured a thrilling win against Pakistan in a high-stakes cricket match, marked by dramatic twists, close calls, and a contentious LBW decision.
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa Win
In a thrilling turn of events, Maharaj secures a memorable victory for South Africa with a boundary, shedding his helmet and unleashing a triumphant roar towards the South African dugout.
PAK 270 (46.4)
RSA 271/9 (47.2)
South Africa won by 1 wkt
PAK vs SA Live: So close yet so far!
A strong LBW appeal is made, not initially granted, leading to a Pakistan review with Rizwan's conviction, even though cover suggests a bat touch by Shamsi; the on-field decision is not out, awaiting ball-tracking which eventually confirms "not out" despite anxious faces.
Live Score RSA 263/9 (46) CRR: 5.72 REQ: 2
South Africa need 8 runs in 24 balls
PAK vs SA Live: Superb Catch By Rauf
A sensational caught and bowled by Haris Rauf as Ngidi departs, shocked by the incredible catch, with a thick leading-edge on the flick to a late full delivery on the middle stump, scoring 4 runs off 14 balls.
Live Score RSA 260/9 (45.3) CRR: 5.71 REQ: 2.44
South Africa need 11 runs in 27 balls
PAK vs SA Live: End of Shaheen's Spell
Shaheen Afridi's last over features a mix of deliveries to Maharaj and Ngidi, including a close call, and he changes his angle from round the wicket to over the wicket.
Live Score RSA 256/8 (44) CRR: 5.82 REQ: 2.5
South Africa need 15 runs in 36 balls
PAK vs SA Live: Can Pakistan Win?
Shaheen Afridi delivers a mix of deliveries to Maharaj and Ngidi, and there's a break in play due to Mohammad Wasim Jr's cramps, creating an atmosphere of heightened excitement in the crowd, making it a close and thrilling World Cup match.
Live Score RSA 251/8 (42) CRR: 5.98 REQ: 2.5
South Africa need 20 runs in 48 balls
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa 8 Down
Gerald Coetzee departs as he nicks one to Rizwan behind the stumps, caught by Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi, scoring 10 runs off 13 balls.
Live Score RSA 250/8 (41.1) CRR: 6.07 REQ: 2.38
South Africa need 21 runs in 53 balls
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa 7 Down
A successful bowling change by Usama Mir as Markram is caught by Babar Azam for 91 runs, including 7 fours and 3 sixes.
Live Score RSA 250/7 (40.2) CRR: 6.2 REQ: 2.17
South Africa need 21 runs in 58 balls
PAK vs SA Live: Game Drifting Away From Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi delivers a mix of deliveries to Markram and Coetzee, and Babar Azam returns to the field.
Live Score RSA 249/6 (40) CRR: 6.23 REQ: 2.2
South Africa need 22 runs in 60 balls
PAK vs SA Live: All Eyes On Markram
Mohammad Wasim Jr delivers a series of deliveries to Markram and Coetzee, while Bavuma chats with Phehlukwayo in a relaxed manner in the background.
Live Score RSA 237/6 (38) CRR: 6.24 REQ: 2.83
South Africa need 34 runs in 72 balls
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa 6 Down
Haris Rauf dismisses Marco Jansen for 20 runs, caught by Babar Azam.
Live Score RSA 235/6 (36.5) CRR: 6.38 REQ: 2.73
South Africa need 36 runs in 79 balls
PAK vs SA Live: Aiden Markram Near Century
Boundaries by Markram And Jansen. Markram is near century now with South Africa cruising toward victory.
Live Score RSA 224/5 (36) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 3.36
South Africa need 47 runs in 84 balls
PAK vs SA Live: Miller Gone
Shaheen Afridi dismisses Miller with a caught-behind delivery, who initially tried to deny the edge but eventually departs after a clean catch by Rizwan, providing Pakistan with an opening.
Live Score RSA 206/5 (33.1) CRR: 6.21 REQ: 3.86
South Africa need 65 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Aiden Markram Taking SA Home
Shaheen Afridi employs a mix of deliveries, including short balls and slower balls, as Markram and Miller manage to take singles and twos, with a near run-out chance adding some drama to the proceedings.
Live Score RSA 199/4 (32) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 4
South Africa need 72 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan Need Wickets
In this over, Shaheen Afridi delivers a mix of deliveries, including full balls, a bouncer, and a slower ball, while Markram and Miller cautiously handle the bowling.
Live Score RSA 191/4 (30.1) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 4.03
South Africa need 80 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Miller On Attack
Miller hits a four with a thick outside-edge, while Mohammad Wasim Jr delivers a mix of short balls, full deliveries, and changes in field settings in this over.
Live Score RSA 180/4 (28) CRR: 6.43 REQ: 4.14
South Africa need 91 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Markram Hits Fifty
Markram smashes a four through the gap, reaching his fifty, while Usama Mir bowls a variety of deliveries including legbreaks, full-length deliveries, and offside deliveries in this over.
Live Score: RSA 161/4 (26.1) CRR: 6.15 REQ: 4.62
South Africa need 110 runs
PAK vs SA Live: All Eyes on Miller
Usama Mir delivers a legbreak, Miller smashes it for a six, and South Africa and Pakistan live up to their reputation of unpredictability and pressure situations in the cricket match.
Live Score: RSA 146/4 (24) CRR: 6.08 REQ: 4.81
South Africa need 125 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan Bounce Back
Mohammad Wasim Jr strikes again! Klaasen departs, caught by Usama Mir, and Babar rushes over to embrace the bowler. Klaasen's innings ends at 12 runs from 10 balls, including a solitary six.
Live Score: RSA 136/4 (21.4) CRR: 6.28 REQ: 4.76
South Africa need 135 runs
PAK vs SA Live: SA 3 Down
Van der Dussen departs after being given out lbw, with the umpire's call standing as the ball pitched in line and just clipped the stumps, leading to a slightly unfortunate dismissal.
Live Score: RSA 121/3 (18.5) CRR: 6.42 REQ: 4.81
South Africa need 150 runs
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa Steady
Nawaz's bowling included a well-executed slower delivery and a full-flighted one that led to defensive shots and a single run, showcasing his versatility.
Live Score: RSA 118/2 (18) CRR: 6.56 REQ: 4.78
South Africa need 153 runs
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa Back On Top
Haris Rauf's bowling featured a variety of deliveries, with van der Dussen and Markram managing to score runs, but Shadab Khan was replaced by Usama Mir due to a concussion from a head injury while fielding.
Live Score: RSA 110/2 (16) CRR: 6.88 REQ: 4.74
South Africa need 161 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Markram Hits A Big Six
Markram and van der Dussen managed 9 runs off Nawaz's bowling, with Markram hitting a six by rocking back and pulling over deep mid-wicket, while the other deliveries were either driven to the covers, pushed to long-on, or played back to Nawaz.
Live Score: RSA 102/2 (14) CRR: 7.29 REQ: 4.69
South Africa need 169 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Poor Over By Wasim
Mohammad Wasim Jr conceded 10 runs as Markram struck a four with a solid punch, followed by two runs with a punch in front of square, and Markram played a bold shot for another boundary with a pull across the line, while van der Dussen added a single and defended the last ball to short cover.
Live Score: RSA 85/2 (12) CRR: 7.08 REQ: 4.89
South Africa need 186 runs
PAK vs SA Live: 2nd Strike For Pakistan
Bavuma's departure for 28 runs, caught by Saud Shakeel off Mohammad Wasim Jr, disrupted a promising partnership with a mistimed shot.
Live Score: RSA 67/2 (9.5) CRR: 6.81 REQ: 5.08
South Africa need 204 runs
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa Going Strong
Haris Rauf conceded 9 runs as van der Dussen managed a single off a short ball and Bavuma hit a six by swiping across the line, while Bavuma and van der Dussen also picked up singles with soft-handed nudges.
Live Score: RSA 66/1 (9) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 5
South Africa need 205 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Bavuma Hits Boundaries
Bavuma displays excellent touchplay, hitting two fours off Nawaz's tossed-up deliveries, while van der Dussen adds a single to the total.
Live Score: RSA 53/1 (7.2) CRR: 7.23 REQ: 5.11
South Africa need 218 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Tight Over By Nawaz
Nawaz delivers a tidy over, allowing just three singles, with some fielding highlights and a slight mishap with an intercepted throw by Nawaz.
Live Score: RSA 38/1 (5) CRR: 7.6 REQ: 5.18
South Africa need 233 runs
PAK vs SA Live: QDK Departs
Pakistan gets a much-needed wicket as de Kock mistimes a short ball and is caught by Mohammad Wasim Jr at deep square, providing a fortunate breakthrough for the defending side.
Live Score: RSA 34/1 (3.3) CRR: 9.71 REQ: 5.1
South Africa need 237 runs
PAK vs SA Live: South Africa On Top
South Africa starts their innings with a blazing 19 runs in the first over, quickly easing any concerns about the required run rate.
Live Score: RSA 34/0 (3) CRR: 11.33 REQ: 5.04
South Africa need 237 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Poor Start For Pakistan
South Africa's chase starts well with 11 runs in the first over, despite an injury scare to Shadab on the last ball.
Live Score: RSA 11/0 (1) CRR: 11 REQ: 5.31
South Africa need 260 runs
PAK vs SA Live: Can South Africa Chase It?
Pakistan's subpar performance, despite a promising start, left them with a below-par total of 270, which South Africa has a good chance of chasing down, considering their strong batting but a potential vulnerability while chasing.
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan All Out
Ngidi dismisses Mohammad Wasim Jr. as he's caught by de Kock, bringing an end to the innings. Mohammad Wasim Jr. departs after scoring 7 runs from 9 balls, which included 1 six.
LIVE Score PAK 270 (46.4) CRR: 5.79
Innings Break
PAK vs SA Live: Marco Jansen Takes His 3rd
Marco Jansen claims the wicket of Nawaz as he is caught by Miller, departing for 24 runs from 24 balls, which included 1 four and 2 sixes.
PAK 268/9 (46) CRR: 5.83
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: 4th One For Shamsi
Shamsi dismisses Shaheen Afridi as he edges the ball, and it's taken by Maharaj for 2 runs from 4 balls.
LIVE Score PAK 259/8 (44.2) CRR: 5.84
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Tight Over
Nawaz faces a series of deliveries from Marco Jansen, including wides and misses, with no runs scored.
LIVE Score PAK 259/7 (44) CRR: 5.89
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Another Wicket For Shamsi
Shamsi delivers a shortish ball that skids on, and Saud Shakeel attempts to cut it but ends up edging it. The catch is taken by de Kock, and it's a significant wicket. Saud Shakeel is dismissed, caught by de Kock off Shamsi for 52 runs from 52 balls, including 7 fours.
PAK 240/7 (42.1) CRR: 5.69
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan 6 Down
Gerald Coetzee strikes to end the partnership as Shadab Khan attempts a pull shot but mistimes it, resulting in a top-edge catch at mid-wicket; Shadab Khan departs after a promising innings of 43 runs with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score PAK 225/6 (39.4) CRR: 5.67
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Another good over for Pakistan
Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan collect runs with a single, cheeky boundary, and a classy flick to mid-wicket off Gerald Coetzee's deliveries in the 37th over.
PAK 218/5 (38.2) CRR: 5.69
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Big Over For Pakistan
Saud Shakeel scores a boundary off Gerald Coetzee's delivery, leading Pakistan's charge with a 50-run partnership with Shadab Khan.
LIVE Score PAK 200/5 (36.2) CRR: 5.5
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Partnership For Pakistan
Shamsi conceded singles with slower deliveries to Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan, with a comment suggesting South Africa bring Coetzee back into the attack, while Shadab Khan hit a crucial six over long-off, contributing significantly to Pakistan's innings.
LIVE Score PAK 183/5 (34.1) CRR: 5.36
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Can Pakistan Finish Big?
In the 31st over, Shamsi bowled a mix of deliveries including a cut by Shadab Khan for one run, a googly by Shadab Khan into the off-side for no run, Saud Shakeel played a sweep but found the fielder at deep square leg for one run, Saud Shakeel hit a pressure-relieving slog-sweep for four runs to the right of deep square leg, Shadab Khan pulled a delivery towards backward square leg, and Saud Shakeel nudged one to square leg for a single run.
PAK 162/5 (32) CRR: 5.06
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan Revuild
Saud Shakeel faces a short and quick delivery from Marco Jansen, managing to slice it for a four towards third man, followed by a close call with a sharp bouncer, a drive to cover, a wide down the leg-side, and a single to third man in this over.
LIVE Score PAK 151/5 (30) CRR: 5.03
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Babar Azam Departs
Shamsi to Babar Azam, caught by de Kock! A brilliant review overturns the decision. It was a tossed-up delivery on the leg, and as Babar Azam knelt to attempt a lap sweep, he unintentionally gloved it. De Kock's swift wicket-keeping and persuasion led Bavuma to request a review, which successfully reversed the on-field decision. Babar Azam departs, scoring 50 from 65 balls with 4 boundaries and 1 six.
LIVE Score PAK 141/5 (27.5) CRR: 5.07
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Fifty For Babar
Babar Azam reaches his second consecutive fifty by flicking a delivery to the leg-side, emphasizing the need for him to build a substantial innings for Pakistan's competitive total.
LIVE Score PAK 140/4 (27.1) CRR: 5.15
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan 4 Down
Shamsi take a breakthrough! Pakistan, who had difficulties with Noor Ahmad earlier, lose another wicket to wrist spin as Iftikhar Ahmed attempts a lofted shot but mistimes it, resulting in a catch by Klaasen. Iftikhar Ahmed departs after scoring 21 runs from 31 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE Score PAK 129/4 (25.1) CRR: 5.13
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Baar Hits A Huge Six
Maharaj bowled to Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam, with Iftikhar Ahmed playing defensively, and Babar Azam smashing a powerful six after a quick run and a brilliant fielding effort by Bavuma, avoiding a run-out scenario for Babar Azam.
LIVE Score PAK 124/3 (24) CRR: 5.17
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Maharaj Hit For Six
Maharaj bowled to Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam, resulting in singles and an impressive six by Iftikhar Ahmed with his aggressive shot.
LIVE Score PAK 113/3 (22.1) CRR: 5.1
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Pakistan Rebuild
Maharaj bowled to Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam, resulting in a few singles and a well-executed boundary by Babar Azam.
LIVE Score PAK 108/3 (20.1) CRR: 5.36
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Tight Over
Gerald Coetzee bowled a series of deliveries to Iftikhar Ahmed, including a dot ball, a run, and good fielding efforts by the opposition.
LIVE Score PAK 90/3 (18) CRR: 5
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Big Blow For Pakistan
Gerald Coetzee delivers a blistering short ball outside off, and it leads to Rizwan's downfall. He attempts a cross-line pull but nicks it to the keeper. Coetzee is ecstatic, aware of the significance of this wicket. South Africa celebrates; Pakistan must seek a new hero today. Rizwan departs, caught by de Kock off Coetzee for 31 (27) with 4 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score PAK 86/3 (15.5) CRR: 5.43
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA Live: Six By Rizwan
Rizwan hits a six with a powerful slog sweep, exciting the crowd in Chennai, in a match against Maharaj.
LIVE Score PAK 84/2 (15) CRR: 5.6
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs SA LIVE: Babar, Rizwan Look Solid In Middle
Good signs for Pakistan as Babar and Rizwan look solid in the middle. Maharaj comes into the attack and he is bowling in tandem with Markram. The spinners aim to break this stand between Babar and Rizwan.
PAK 71/2 (12.5)
PAK vs SA LIVE: Pakistan go past 50
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan take Pakistan past fifty run mark. Good batting from Rizwan. He is attacking the bowlers. He has come out as a different batter who is looking to attack the bowlers.
PAK 58/2 (9.5)
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE: Markram comes in
Aiden Markram, right arm off spin, comes into the attack with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in the middle. Babar has had his struggles against off spin bowling so this is a tactical move from Bavuma.
PAK 44/2 (8)
PAK vs SA LIVE: Pakistan Lose Both Openers
That's the end of Imam. Jansen with the wicket. Widish ball from him. Imam reaches out for it and gives a catch to Klaasen at gully. Both Pakistan openers back to the hut.
PAK 38/2 (6.3)
LIVE PAK Vs SA: Babar comes in
Jansen steps over the line on two occasions. Gives Babar, the new batter, a comfortable start. Babar is off with a boundary. Imam playing well. Babar and he need to stitch a partnership here.
PAK 38/1 (6)
Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Shafique falls
Abdullah Shafique departs for just 9 off 17 balls. He has been bounced out by Jansen. He pulled and got caught at fine leg. Pakistan lose their first wicket. SA are a happ side right now.
PAK 20/1 (4.3)
PAK Vs SA LIVE Updates: Good start from Pakistan
Imam and Shafique are cautious and also scoring runs at a good rate. The ball of the fourth over by Ngidi climbs on to Imam. Hits his left gloves. But the batter is okay.
PAK 20/0 (4)
PAK Vs SA LIVE Score: Openers Off To Solid Start
Jansen and Ngidi bowling in tandem. Imam starts off with a boundary. First four for Pakistan in the game. They have to score more boundaries in the first ten overs.
PAK 6/0 (2)
LIVE Pakistan vs South Africa: Match Begins
Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq open innings for Pakistan. Marco Jansen, left arm pace, opens bowling for South Africa. Here we go.
PAK vs SA LIVE: National Anthems
Time for the national anthems. Pakistan and Australia walk out to the field for singing the anthems. Match starting soon. Bright sunshine in Chennai so this is a good news.
PAK Vs SA LIVE: Check Playing 11s
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
CWC 2023 PAK Vs SA: Toss News
Babar Azam wins toss and Pakistan have opted to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
PAK vs SA: Pitch report
This has been the lowest scoring ground in this World Cup. The average score here is 254, it has the lowest runs per over as well. Short hit towards the leg side - 61m and 63m. The other side is much longer. Captains need to be careful on where they bowl their spinners from. The pitch is really hard and smooth, with a bit of grass. - Sanjay Manjrekar.
Toss coming up.
PAK vs SA Weather LIVE: Rain stays away
The TV visuals say that rain is not falling at least at Chepaul. Although it is cloudy right now. Pakistan don't want rain interruption as they need to win this match. Babar Azam seen giving a pep talk to the team.
PAK vs SA LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the all-important clash is at 1.30 pm IST. Rain threat looms large but no toss delay so far. We will update you if there is any change in the time of the toss or match start. Watch this space for latest updates.
PAK Vs SA LIVE: Check Chennak Weather Update
Look away if you are a Pakistan fan. There is rain falling down in Chennai right now, as per reports. The Northeast moonsoon has hit the Tamil Nadu state capital. But there's some good news too.
Read Chennai weather update here
PAK vs SA LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The PAK vs SA match starts at 2 pm IST, half an hour after the toss. There is a weather threat for the match now. Check next update to know all about the weather-related updates.
Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
Big game today for Pakistan as a loss can almost finish their quest for the 2nd World Cup title. They play SA at Chennai and the toss is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST.
South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE: Bavuma returns
A fit-again Temba Bavuma is expected replace of Reeza Hendricks. The South African captain also says that Tabraiz Shamsi is in contention to play vs Pakistan.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SA Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams/Tabraiz Shamsi
PAK Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Pakistan Vs South Africa: Babar Gives Pep Talk To Team
Babar Azam was quite animated while speaking to the players ahead of the all-important match vs SA
PAK vs SA LIVE: Check both the squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz
LIVE PAK vs SA: PAK's brilliant run vs Proteas
Did You Know: Pakistan have never lost to South Africa in World Cups since 1999, ODI or T20s, Pakistan have never lost to the Proteas Men.
Will this record stay after tonight?
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE: Fakha Zaman Is Fit To Play?
Contrary to the media reports that Fakhar Zaman may not be fit to play the SA match and could be replaced by Abrar Ahmed in the squad, PCB shared a video of his intense nets session which is an indication that he might be in the XI today.
LIVE PAK vs SA: Quinton De Kock Aims For Another Ton
With three hundreds already in the ongoing World Cup, De Kock is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 407 runs in 5 matches. He will aim for another one when SA take on PAK today. This is a swansong tournament for de Kock. A sort of his 'last dance' and he wants to make it memorable.
PAK vs SA LIVE Updates: What If Pakistan Lose Today?
Babar Azam-led Pakistan will find themselves in a tough situation if they to South Africa today in World Cup. But they will still be in mathematically in the tournament.
Read: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals If They Lose To South Africa Today? CWC Scenarios EXPLAINED
PAK vs SA LIVE: Pakistan Look For Winning Streak
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan said in the pre-match press conference that the team is looking for a winning streak starting today. South Africa are a big challenge for Pakistan but they need to beat them to stay afloat in the tournament.
We will talk about Pakistan's semi qualification scenario in the next update. Stay tuned.
LIVE PAK vs SA WC 2023: Pakistan coach
Pakistan has two victories and four points from their two losses, placing them sixth after defeats by Australia, Afghanistan, and India. To stand a chance of making it to the semifinals, they must win all of their remaining games.
Talking to Geo News, Puttick said, "Our backs are against the wall, but we still have a chance (of making it to semis), and there's no option now. We have to go and do the business and bring our best. I am pretty confident we can get the ball rolling starting on Friday," he said.
LIVE PAK vs SA WC 2023: Pitch report
It's possible that the surface will stay level throughout this game and give bowlers and hitters enough support. At this venue, the first innings score in ODIs has averaged 249 runs. The pitch may provide the same amount of assistance to pacers and spinners. The side that wins the toss may decide to bowl.
LIVE PAK vs SA WC 2023: Key Battles
Take a look at the key battles from the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup clash below.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam vs Keshav Maharaja To Quinton De Kock vs Shaheen Shah Afridi; Key Battles To Watch Out For From SA vs PAK Clash - In Pics
LIVE SA vs PAK World Cup: Predicted 11s
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams/Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.
LIVE PAK vs SA WC 2033: Both team squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz.
LIVE PAK vs SA WC 2023: Practice session
Pakistan cricket team had an intense pracitce session ahead of the clash against South Africa, checkout the pics below.
PICS: 'Tensed' Pakistan Sweat It Out In Nets Session, Do Tough Fielding Sessions Ahead Of World Cup Clash Vs South Africa
PAK vs SA LIVE: Big game for Pakistan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs South Africa clash in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Big game for Pakistan as they fight for survival in the tournament. SA are comfortably placed at second spot in points table and win can take them to the top. Watch this space for all updates related to the game.