Highlights | PAK Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket

the cricketing world witnessed an electrifying showdown that ignited the tournament after a relatively quiet start. South Africa emerged triumphant in a closely contested match against Pakistan, claiming the top spot in the rankings. The MA Chidambaram stadium served as the stage for this thrilling encounter. Chasing a target of 271 runs under the floodlights, South Africa's de Kock displayed an aggressive intent but fell short, and Pakistan fought their way back into the game by taking wickets at regular intervals. Aiden Markram's resilience kept South Africa's hopes alive until a crucial dismissal. As the eighth wicket fell, Pakistan seemed to have the upper hand, but Ngidi and Maharaj hung on, frustrating the Pakistani bowlers. A twist in the tale occurred as Shadab suffered a head injury, allowing Usama Mir to step in as a concussion substitute and claim two vital wickets. Despite Pakistan's valiant effort, South Africa held their nerve, ultimately securing victory. The match was not without controversy, including a contentious LBW decision. In the end, it was a day of intense drama and cricketing excellence that South Africa navigated to perfection.

Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 26 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs South Africa.