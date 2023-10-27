No good news come to Pakistan cricket which has been hit by lack of form and wins in the Cricket World Cup 2023. There have been rumours of alleged rift within the camp. The media manager then sent back home causing another controversy for the Team Pakistan. And now when they need a win vs South Africa on Friday, the weather gods have turned against them. Yes, you read that right.

In the morning of October 27, the day of the match, there was just 8 percent rain predicted in Chennai on the day. But things have changed drastically in an hour or so. On X (formerly Twitter), some Chennai locals have been giving update on the weather. A weatherman named Chennai Weather-Raja Ramasamy posted picture from the Tamil Nadu state capital in which one can clearly the rain pouring down.

The local media is also reporting that Chennai has gone all gloomy with mid drizzle in the air because of the Northeast monsoon. The Indian Express reports that the shower might clear by the afternoon.

Speaking purely from Pakistan's point of view, they would be deeply hurt by rain today. Pakistan are in search of a winning streak to make it to the semi-finals. They have four more must-win matches left in the tournament and the first match is against SA today. They are hoping to beat South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England respectively to make the semis. One blip here or there could end their quest for the second World Cup title.

After starting the tournament with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan's bandwagon got hit with three back-to-back losses to India, Australia and Afghanisan. Captain Babar Azam is under tremendous pressure to perform both with bat and the thinking cap. If he fails to take the team to the semis, chances are that he will be sacked as captain after the World Cup. Vice-captain Shadab Khan, talking to the press on Thursday, said that the team is looking to hit a four-match winning streak starting today to make it to the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, are playing brilliantly. They have won four out of five matches and will start as favourites vs listless Pakistnis, whose fielding has been terrible of late. It will be interesting to see how Pakistan fares vs Proteas Men.