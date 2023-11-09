Highlights | SA Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Afghanistan By 5 Wickets

SA vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights Score Updates: South Africa navigated a successful yet non-clinical run-chase, overcoming a modest target with a steady start of 57/0 in the initial powerplay. Although both openers fell quickly, a crucial partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and Markram unfolded, disrupted by Rashid, who also dismissed the dangerous Klaasen. Despite Nabi removing Miller, South Africa faced a 60+ run requirement. Rassie's composed innings and Phehlukwayo's boundary spree against Naveen-ul-Haq sealed the victory with 15 balls to spare. In the first innings, Afghanistan, opting to bat, struggled to 116/6, but 23-year-old Azmatullah Omarzai's fine batting ensured a respectable total. Nevertheless, the second innings saw easier stroke-making, demanding significant effort from South Africa to secure the win.

Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 42 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa vs Afghanistan.