Highlights | SA Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: South Africa Beat Afghanistan By 5 Wickets
South Africa vs Afghanistan (SA vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rassie van der Dussen scored much needed 75 runs in 2nd innings.
Trending Photos
SA vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights Score Updates: South Africa navigated a successful yet non-clinical run-chase, overcoming a modest target with a steady start of 57/0 in the initial powerplay. Although both openers fell quickly, a crucial partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and Markram unfolded, disrupted by Rashid, who also dismissed the dangerous Klaasen. Despite Nabi removing Miller, South Africa faced a 60+ run requirement. Rassie's composed innings and Phehlukwayo's boundary spree against Naveen-ul-Haq sealed the victory with 15 balls to spare. In the first innings, Afghanistan, opting to bat, struggled to 116/6, but 23-year-old Azmatullah Omarzai's fine batting ensured a respectable total. Nevertheless, the second innings saw easier stroke-making, demanding significant effort from South Africa to secure the win.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 42 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa vs Afghanistan.
SA vs AFG Live: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma
"My leg is sore, don't know to what extent, it's gonna have to be fine. I had that option of coming off. I wanted to be out there with the guys. Opportunity for me to spend some time out in the middle. That's what I felt was right at that moment. Winning is a habit, we want to take that momentum through. We batted second and to get over the line in that manner, that's going to put a lot of confidence. Fantastic knock by Rassie who took ownership of the innings and guys batted around him. The wicket got better. We'll take the win, take the confidence and the momentum that comes with it. We'd like to be playing here again. We have a big hurdle that we have to get over first that is Australia in Kolkata."
SA vs AFG Live: Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi
"As a captain I am quite happy with our performance. We fought till the last moment in each and every game. Good learnings for us in the future. Proud of the way our batters performed in this tournament. We were struggling before this tournament. We sat together and talked about the weak point, so at the end, you saw the result how our batsmen did. That's a positive thing, looking forward to the future. Everyone knows that we have good spin department. If we go with the same momentum, we'll be a very good side. We gave a good message to the world in this tournament. We played big teams and we fought till the last moment. Australian game, it was in our hands, but it was shocking for us."
SA vs AFG Live: Rassie van der Dussen Player of the Match
"We were happy with bowling first, we would have chased anyway. We knew they are a quality bowling attack and we wanted to put ourselves in a difficult situation. There are one or two things we can tweak but happy with how the run-chase went. In any chase, there has to be someone who plays the the anchor role. We had a lovely platform with Quinny and Temba giving us a solid platform and that made it easy for me. Happy to play that role tonight and we got some good partnerships in the middle, happy to get across the finish line. It’s funny when you do something so well and the other part is not so good, people say you are doing that badly. We were on the 50-50 mark in terms of chasing so we wanted to put ourselves in a difficult situation and test ourselves going forward. Going into the semi-final, this is what we wanted to do and it worked out well. We have taken a lot of learning from the last two games. Kolkata was a lot drier and a lot lower. We know what to expect going into the semi-final. Hopefully, if we get back here again, we'll put in a similar performance."
SA vs AFG Live: South Africa Win By 5 Wickets
Phehlukwayo crushes a slower delivery, recognizing it instantly, and smashes a massive six over deep backward square leg, sealing South Africa's victory by 5 wickets with a flurry of boundaries.
Live Score RSA 247/5 (47.3) CRR: 5.2
South Africa won by 5 wkts
SA vs AFG Live: SA Near Win
Van der Dussen pushes a fullish delivery for a single, Phehlukwayo breaks the shackles with a well-timed SIX over wide long-off, and then adds 1 run off a slow and short delivery, despite an early swing, with the ball dying down on the leg-side.
Live Score RSA 222/5 (46) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 5.75
South Africa need 23 runs in 24 balls
SA vs AFG Live: South Africa Need 36 Runs
Naveen-ul-Haq mixes pace effectively, including a wide down leg, as Phehlukwayo deals with a slower ball, drives for 1 run, and survives a tough chance, while van der Dussen adds 1 run with a cut to sweeper cover.
Live Score RSA 209/5 (44) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 6
South Africa need 36 runs in 36 balls
SA vs AFG Live: Win In Chase For South Africa
South Africa clinched a non-clinical win, chasing a modest target with a strong start, overcoming Rashid's disruptions, and sealing victory with calm innings from Rassie van der Dussen and Phehlukwayo's boundary spree. Azmatullah Omarzai's batting effort for Afghanistan fell short in the face of South African toil.
SA vs AFG Live: Superb Finish By Nabi
Nabi concludes a tight spell (10-1-35-2), varying pace and length, as Phehlukwayo manages 2 runs with a driven full toss, van der Dussen adds 1 run, and Afghanistan's need for more pace is discussed.
Live Score RSA 198/5 (42) CRR: 4.71 REQ: 5.88
South Africa need 47 runs in 48 balls
SA vs AFG Live: AFG Need One More Wicket
Nabi bowls a tight over, creating pressure as Phehlukwayo misses a whip, van der Dussen manages a single, and an inside edge saves Phehlukwayo in a block, maintaining the intensity.
Live Score RSA 192/5 (40) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 5.3
South Africa need 53 runs in 60 balls
SA vs AFG Live: Miller Departs
Miller departs with a soft dismissal, offering a return catch to Nabi on a well-flighted delivery, leaving Afghanistan with a potential lifeline in the match.
Live Score RSA 182/5 (37.1) CRR: 4.9 REQ: 4.91
South Africa need 63 runs in 77 balls
SA vs AFG Live: Poor Review By AFG
Nabi delivers an off-break to van der Dussen, prompting an LBW appeal, but the ball is turning and would likely miss the leg stump. Despite this, a review is taken. The decision appears questionable as van der Dussen was forward, beaten on the inside edge, and the impact is in front of middle and leg. The ball-tracking shows it turning down leg, marking another unsuccessful review for Afghanistan.
Live Score RSA 163/4 (34) CRR: 4.79 REQ: 5.12
South Africa need 82 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Boundary for Van der Dussen
Van der Dussen punches a tossed-up delivery wide of off for a single, Miller nudges a flighted ball for a single on the on-side, and van der Dussen scores a boundary by backing away and punching a short and wide delivery through the off-side, while Miller adds another single with a well-placed shot wide of cover.
Live Score RSA 158/4 (32) CRR: 4.94 REQ: 4.83
South Africa need 87 runs
SA vs AFG Live: SA Need 100 Runs To Win
South Africa employs a cautious approach against Rashid Khan, with Miller defending a googly from the crease, and van der Dussen taking a single off a fumbled delivery, while also defending pitched-up deliveries on and outside off.
Live Score RSA 145/4 (30) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 5
South Africa need 100 runs
SA vs AFG Live: South Africa 4 Down
Klaasen's downfall as Rashid Khan delivers a splendid googly, deceiving the batsman's attempted cut shot and disturbing the off pole. Rashid celebrates, instilling renewed belief in the Afghan side, as South Africa faces the challenge of derailing their chase once more. Klaasen departs scoring 10 runs off 13 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score RSA 139/4 (27.3) CRR: 5.05 REQ: 4.71
South Africa need 106 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Rassie van der Dussen Near Fifty
Rashid Khan bowls a variety of deliveries, including a googly on the pads, a pitched-up delivery defended by van der Dussen, a leg spinner evading van der Dussen's attempted cut shot, a tossed-up ball outside off defended, and two singles scored off length balls, contributing to an over.
Live Score RSA 139/3 (27) CRR: 5.15 REQ: 4.61
South Africa need 106 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Afghanistan Search For Wickets
Noor Ahmad bowls a mix of deliveries, including a half-tracker for a boundary, a fuller delivery inducing a leading edge, and a flat leg spinner that Klaasen fails to connect with, while van der Dussen manages a single and benefits from a wide down the leg side.
Live Score RSA 132/3 (25) CRR: 5.28 REQ: 4.52
South Africa need 113 runs
SA vs AFG Live: South Africa 3 Down
Markram departs, caught by Naveen-ul-Haq off Rashid Khan's crafty leg spinner. Despite Markram's prowess against spin, Rashid's delivery on a good length sharply spun away. Markram's ambitious heave resulted in a mistimed shot, catching the leading edge and offering a straightforward catch to Naveen at short cover. Afghanistan swiftly regains momentum in the game with this crucial breakthrough! Markram's innings concludes at 25 off 32 balls, including one four and one six.
Live Score RSA 116/3 (23.1) CRR: 5.01 REQ: 4.81
South Africa need 129 runs
SA vs AFG Live: 100 up for South Africa
Rashid Khan bowls a mix of deliveries, including a googly and a wrong 'un, as van der Dussen defends, Markram earns three runs with a well-placed dab, avoids a run-out scare with a risky single, and adds another single with a squeezed drive to long-off.
Live Score RSA 111/2 (21.1) CRR: 5.24 REQ: 4.65
South Africa need 134 runs
SA vs AFG Live: 100 up for South Africa
Rashid Khan bowls a mix of deliveries, including a googly and a wrong 'un, as van der Dussen defends, Markram earns three runs with a well-placed dab, avoids a run-out scare with a risky single, and adds another single with a squeezed drive to long-off.
Live Score RSA 111/2 (21.1) CRR: 5.24 REQ: 4.65
South Africa need 134 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Noor Ahmad Into The Attack
Noor Ahmad delivers his left-arm chinaman, with van der Dussen cutting for a couple and a single, Markram adding runs with a punch to long-off and a well-placed cut through backward point for a boundary, marking a less-than-ideal start for Noor Ahmad.
Live Score RSA 94/2 (19) CRR: 4.95 REQ: 4.87
South Africa need 151 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Rashid Khan Into The Attack
Rashid Khan introduces himself into the attack, delivering a mix of flighted deliveries and quicker leg-breaks, with van der Dussen blocking well, turning one to mid-wicket, surviving a stifled LBW appeal, and eventually taking a single, while Markram adds one with a drive to long-on.
Live Score RSA 83/2 (17) CRR: 4.88 REQ: 4.91
South Africa need 162 runs
SA vs AFG Live: SA Rebuild
Mujeeb delivers a varied over to van der Dussen, who mistimes a pull, defends off the front foot, blocks a flighted delivery, eases one to cover, and skillfully reverse paddles for a boundary; Markram adds a single with a punch to long-on.
Live Score RSA 75/2 (15) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.86
South Africa need 170 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Huge Blow For SA
De Kock falls to an lbw decision by Nabi, initially not given by umpire Chris Brown but overturned on Afghanistan's review, despite appearing quite adjacent; de Kock departs after scoring 41 runs, including 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Live Score RSA 66/2 (13.1) CRR: 5.01 REQ: 4.86
South Africa need 179 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Mujeeb Strikes
Mujeeb claims the wicket, ending the partnership as Bavuma, despite being injured and limping, bravely steps in to bat; the delivery is short and spinning in, resulting in Bavuma's dismissal, caught by Gurbaz for 23 runs with 3 boundaries.
Live Score RSA 64/1 (11) CRR: 5.82 REQ: 4.64
South Africa need 181 runs
SA vs AFG Live: QDK In No Mood To Stop
Azmatullah delivers a mix of back-of-a-length and full-toss balls to de Kock and Bavuma, with de Kock responding emphatically by smashing a slot ball for a six over long-off, while Rashid's excellent fielding in the deep prevents a boundary.
Live Score RSA 64/0 (10.5) CRR: 5.91 REQ: 4.62
South Africa need 181 runs
SA vs AFG Live: QDK Hits Six
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls a mix of off-pace and full-length deliveries to de Kock and Bavuma, the latter showing signs of a potential hamstring issue, while de Kock responds with a well-executed pull shot for a six; meanwhile, Afghanistan's chances in the semi-finals are discussed with a significant required margin for victory in the background.
Live Score RSA 49/0 (9) CRR: 5.44 REQ: 4.78
South Africa need 196 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Another Close Call
Bavuma nudges the ball towards square leg, prompting a risky run. Despite initial hesitation from de Kock, he manages to reach safely as Noor Ahmad attempts a direct-hit. The decision goes to the third umpire, confirming de Kock's survival.
Live Score RRSA 33/0 (7) CRR: 4.71 REQ: 4.93
South Africa need 212 runs
SA vs AFG Live: QDK's Catch Dropped
De Kock manages to escape first slip's reach as he aggressively drives a 94.6kph full ball from Nabi outside off, resulting in a fortuitous boundary with a thick outside edge.
Live Score RSA 24/0 (5) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 4.91
South Africa need 221 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Can Naveen Strike Early?
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls a series of well-directed deliveries, inducing minimal movement from Bavuma who is potentially carrying a niggle, and de Kock earns a single with a controlled shot through square leg.
Live Score RSA 15/0 (3) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.89
South Africa need 230 runs
SA vs AFG Live: All Eyes On QDK
Mujeeb bowls a mix of fuller and length balls to Bavuma and de Kock, with de Kock hitting a stylish boundary off the first delivery.
Live Score RSA 5/0 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.9
South Africa need 240 runs
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan finish at 244
Afghanistan have finished with 244 runs on the board and that is surely what everyone did not expect as they were sturggling in the middle against South Africa in the initial stage of the game. However, they have pushed the paddle in the last ten overs with Omarzai batting brilliantly.
AFG: 244 (50 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Another one
Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught at short mid-on as he miscues a shot looking to clear the rope. Afghanistan nine down now. Can Omarzai score his hundred today?
AFG: 226/9 (48 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA Score: Well played by Noor
Noor Ahmad has done very good for his side in the middle but he walks back now for 26 off 32 balls. South Africa get the eighth wicket.
AFG: 204/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Omarzai keeps going
Omarzai has batted brilliantly in the middle so far and Noor Ahmad has also done pretty good since he has joined him in the middle.
AFG: 195/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG Score: Afghanistan eye 230 plus
Afghanistan in a fine spot as both batters in the middle get some much needed runs for their team. They will cross the 200-run mark soon now.
AFG: 182/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 SA VS AFG: 10 overs left
Ten overs left for Afghanistan and they are seven down at the moment. South Africa looking to restrict the batting team under 230 runs.
AFG: 173/7 (40 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG Score: Gone!
Rashid Khan departs as he is caught behind by Quinton de Kock. South Africa get another wicket after a fine partnership between Afghanistan batters.
AFG: 160/7 (38 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA: Fifty for Omarzai
Omarzai completes his fifty and a much needed one for his team today. South Africa looking to get a wicket and break this partnership soon.
AFG: 157/6 (36.1 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs South Africa World Cup: Review lost
South Africa lose a review as the ball is missing the stumps. Rabada appealed against Rashid Khan for LBW and Temba Bavuma took the review.
AFG: 149/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE Afghanista vs South Africa World Cup: SA hunt for wickets
Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj brought in by Temba Bavuma now. South Africa looking to bowl out Afghanistan under 200 runs on the board.
AFG: 143/6 (32 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA Score: Afghanistan six down
Afghanistan are six down at the momet with Rashid Khan and Omarzai in the middle. South Africa in control but the opposition still hoping to get to a good total.
AFG: 136/6 (30 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Back to back wickets!
South Africa with another successful over as Afghanistan go six down. First, Coetzee gets the wicket as soon as he comes back into the attack and then Ngidi traps Nabi.
AFG: 116/6 (28 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Ngidi is back
Lungi Ngidi is back from injury and he has taken a wicket for his team. Phehlukwayo is along side hime into the attack for South Africa:
AFG: 107/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Gone!
Rahmat Shah departs, Lungi Ngidi has his wicket as David Miller completes a funny catch. South Africa on a roll as Afghanistan go four down now.
AFG: 95/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA Score: Afghanistan back in contest
Afghanistan with a good partnership in the middle after getting 3 down early. Keshav Maharaj can still take some wickets for his team and he will surely look to do that.
AFG: 90/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023: Afghanistan looking to bounce back
Afghanistan looking to bounce back as Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo attack the stumps for South Africa. Ngidi is not coming back anytime early.
AFG: 78/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023 Score: Afghanistan go slow
Afghanistan batters take the slow and safe approach in the middle after losing early wickets. South Africa keen on getting some wickets and seal the deal in Ahmedabad.
AFG: 64/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023 Score: 15 overs gone
Fifteen overs gone. South Africa are on top of this contest as Afghanistan lose three wickets early. Can the batters in the middle build up a partnership?
AFG: 56/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG 2023 Score: South Africa on top
South Africa in control of this contest as Afghanistan three down. Rahmat and Omarzai in the middle for Afghanistan looking to rebuild.
AFG: 51/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs South Africa score: Maharaj on fire
Keshav Maharaj with another wicket! Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble at the moment. Shahidi departs for 2. South Africa in complete control at the moment.
AFG: 45/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs South Africa score: Gone!
Gurbaz 25 (22) caught by Klaasen bowled by Keshav Maharaj. South Africa finally get the first wicket as Gurbaz edges it back to slip and walks back to pavilion.
AFG: 41/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023: Ngidi walks off
Lungi Ngidi walks off the field as he gets injured during his run-up. Aiden Markram finishes the over for South Africa. Afghanistan off to a bright start at the moment.
AFG: 30/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE South Africa vs Afghanistan: Rabada testing batters
Kagiso Rabada taking the charge against Afghanistan openers as South Africa look to wickets. This will be a tight contest in Ahmedabad by the looks of it till now.
AFG: 24/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE South Africa vs Afghanistan:
South Africa searching for that early wicket but Afghanistan openers look laser focused to give their side a strong start in this contest against the Proteas.
AFG: 13/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Action begins
The match begins and it is Rahmanullah Gurbaz with Ibrahim Zadran opening the batting for Afghanistan. Kagiso Rabada attacks the stumps for South Africa with the new ball.
AFG: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
LIVE South Africa vs Afghanistan: Toss news
Afghanistan captain Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Toss coming up
The toss for the game between South Africa and Afghanistan will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captain Bavuma and Shahidi will be coming out shortly to flip the coin.
LIVE SA vs AFG: Matter of pride for Afghanistan
Afghanistan had a wonderful run in this tournament until Glenn Maxwell smashed them for a double ton in this World Cup ending their dreams to qualify for the semifinals.
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: South Africa in tremendous form
South Africa are in tremendous form in this tournament if we leave the game against hosts India apart. Quinton de Kock is playing his last ODI World Cup and he looks in no mood to lose any game now.
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen in devastating form
South African batter Heinrich Klaasen's strike rate of 148.67 is the highest in ODIs in 2023 (minimum 200 runs). Can Klaasen continue his blazing form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Keshav Maharaj aims for 50 ODI wickets
South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (49) needs two wickets to complete 50 wickets in 50-overs cricket. Can Maharaj achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen eyes South African record
If South Africa pacer Marco Jansen takes one more wicket, he will become the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in a single ODI World Cup. Can Jansen achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Quinton de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Keshav Maharaj or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmat Shah eyes 4,000 international runs
Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah is just 13 short of becoming the fourth Afghanistan batter to score 4,000 runs in international cricket. Can Rahmat Shah achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming details
South Africa will take on Afghanistan in match no. 42 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Check when and where to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa won the only ODI between two sides
South Africa and Afghanistan have faced off only once in ODI cricket - in 2019 OD World Cup. South Africa had won that match. Can Afghanistan post their first-ever win over South Africa in ODIs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Andile Phelukwayo to replace Lungi Ngidi
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi failed to complete his full quota of overs against India and could be replaced by all-rounder Andile Phelukwayo for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Fazalhaq Farooqi to return for Afghanistan
With their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal almost over, Afghanistan may opt to bring back pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in place of either Noor Ahmed or Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was taken to cleaners by Glenn Maxwell in their last match. Will Farooqi return for match no. 42 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday?
SA vs AFG Live: Weather Update
On November 10, the weather forecast for Ahmedabad appears promising, with no rain in sight. Expect a day of hazy sunshine and moonlight. Temperatures are projected to reach 36°C during the afternoon, gradually dropping to 28°C as the match progresses. It seems that the weather won't be a hindrance.