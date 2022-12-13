Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Highlights and Scorecard: Adelaide Strikes THRASH Sydney Sixers by 51 runs
Adelaide Strikers (STR) Vs Sydney Sixers (SIX), BBL12 T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Check Updates from Game No. 2 of BBL 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval here.
On December 14, 2022 (Wednesday), at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers will square off in the second game of the Big Bash League 2022 season. The Adelaide Strikers finished the previous Big Bash season in third place on the points table despite losing the Challenger match despite having as much as nine victories during the group stage. On the other side, in the last T20 event, the Perth Scorchers handed the Sydney Sixers a dismal finals loss by a score of 79 runs.
Three days to go. _ #BBL12
Match Details
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Big Bash League T20
14 December 2022
1:45 PM IST
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Live Streaming Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Watch STR vs SIX Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.
Team Form Guide Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers: L W W W W
Sydney Sixers: L W L W L
Probable Playing XIs Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers Playing XI
Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Thomas Kelly, Harry Conway
Sydney Sixers Playing XI
Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe
Full Squad Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Probable
Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti
Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixes: Strikers win by 51 runs
What a win for Adelaide Strikers, who thrash a listless Sixers by a massive margin of 51 runs.
Short starred for Strikers with the bat, smashing 84 of 53 balls. Adam Hose struck a quickfire 40 too. None of the Sixers batters got going. Henry Thornton picked for four 20.
ADS 184/6 (20)SYS 133/7 (20)
Adelaide Strikers won by 51 runs
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Pressure on Strikers
The Sixers are under pressure here. Henriques gone thanks to brilliance of Rashid Khan. Now Silk and Dan Christian in the middle and both are not getting anything in the middle.
ADS 184/6 (20)
SYS 98/4 (15.2)
Sydney Sixers need 87 runs in 28 balls
BBL LIVE: Sixers on back foot in chase
The Sixers innings is not getting any sort of pace at the moment. Jordan Silk and Moises Henriques are in after fall of third wicket. Sydney Sixers need 115 runs in 50 balls.
ADS 184/6 (20)
SYS 70/3 (11.4)
BBL 2022: Rashid Khan into the attack now
Rashid Khan is into the attack for Adelaide Strikers and goes for 6 runs in his first over. Josh Phillipe is batting on 21 and Moises Henriques is on 10.
Sydney Sixers are 41/2 in 6 overs, need 144 runs to win in 78 balls vs Adelaide Strikers
ADS vs SIX: James Vince OUT for duck
Henry Thornton gets his second wicket in the over, James Vince is out for duck as Sydney Sixers are dealt a double blow. Josh Phillipe is on 3 and skipper Moises Henriques is on 1.
Sydney Sixers are 13/2, need 172 runs to win in 102 balls vs Adelaide Strikers
Strikers vs Sixers: Kurtis Patterson GONE!
Sydney Sixers have lost their first wicket, opener Kurtis Patterson is caught behind off Henry Thornton's first ball for 9. Josh Phillipe is batting on 2.
Sydney Sixers are 11/1 in 2.1 overs vs Adelaide Strikers
Strikers vs Sixers: Adelaide Strikers end at 184
Sean Abbott picks up three wickets in an over to restrict Adelaide Strikers to just 3 runs in the over. Adam Hose is out for 40 off 22 balls.
Adelaide Strikers are 184/6 vs Sydney Sixers
BBL 12: Back-to-back fours for Adam Hose
Adelaide Strikers batter Adam Hose gets successive fours in the penultimate over to move along to 39 off 20 balls. Colin de Grandhomme is batting on 7.
Adelaide Strikers are 181/3 in 19 overs vs Sydney Sixers
ADS vs SIX: Matthew Short OUT for 84
Adelaide Strikers have lost Matthew Short for 84 off 53 balls with Izharulhaq Naveed picking up his second wicket. English debutant Adam Hose is going strong on 29 off 16 balls with 2 sixes and Colin de Grandhomme is on 6.
Adelaide Strikers are 168/3 in 18 overs vs Sydney Sixers
Strikers vs Sixers: Matthew Short takes on Hayden Kerr
Matthew Short hits back-to-back boundaries off Hayden Kerr to move along to 67 off 46 balls. Adam Hose is batting on 15.
Adelaide Strikers are 130/2 in 15 overs vs Sydney Sixers
ADS vs SIX: Chris Lynn out for 41
Chris Lynn falls short of his fifty on Adelaide Strikers debut with leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed getting the wicket. Lynn scored 41 off 34 balls, Mathew Short is batting on 52.
Adelaide Strikers are 100/2 in 12 overs vs Sydney Strikers
ADS vs SIX, BBL: Mathew Short completes fifty
Adelaide Strikers opener Mathew Short completed his fifty off 31 balls with two sixes and five fours. Chris Lynn smashes a four and a six in that over off Sean Abbott to move along to 41.
Adelaide Strikers are 97/1 in 11 overs vs Sydney Sixers
ADS vs SIX: Chris Lynn smashes 1st SIX
Chris Lynn has had enough, smashes Ben Dwarshuis for the first six of his innings. Matthew Short joins the party too as he flicks a six into the stands in the same over to move to 42. Lynn finishes the over with his second six to move to 26 as 20 runs come in that over.
Adelaide Strikers 76/1 in 9 overs vs Sydney Sixers
Big Bash League LIVE: Short, Lynn in middle
Matthew Short and Chris Lynn are in the middle for Strikers and they are facing a good bowling attack from Sixers. Only one six hit so far. Strikes are looking to open their shoulders and hit the long ball.
ADS 31/1 (4.2)
ADS vs SS LIVE: Strikers lose first wicket
Steve O' Keefe strikes in just the first over, removes Weatherald for a duck. Great catch by James Vince. Adelaide Strikers on back foot from ball number 1.
ADS 4/1 (1.4)
Strikers vs Sixers: Check Playing XI
Chris Lynn makes Adelaide Strikers debut along with English batter Adam hose. Check Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI here...
Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Stephen O'Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed
STR vs SIX: Adelaide Strikers WIN bat flip, will BAT first
Adelaide Strikers skipper Peter Siddle has won the 'bat flip' and elected to BAT first at the Adelaide Oval in the second game of the BBL 2022-23 against Sydney Sixers.
Strikers vs Sixers: Toss to take place at 115pm IST
The BAT flip or toss in the second game of BBL 2022-23 between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers will take place at 115pm IST. Stay tuned to find out who wins the toss.
STR vs SIX: BBL great Chris Lynn to make Strikers debut
Big Bash League legend Chris Lynn will make his debut for the Adelaide Strikers today. Here's a look at Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers full squad...
Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Josh Kann, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince
Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
BBL 2022-23: New-look Peter Siddle set to lead Adelaide Strikers
Veteran Australia pacer Peter Siddle is sporting a 'new look' for the Big Bash League 2022-23. Siddle will lead Adelaide Strikers in the first game of the season against Sydney Sixers. Here's a glimpse of Peter Siddle's new look...
Skipper Sidds 2.0! Can't wait for @petersiddle403 to lead us again this year #StrikeShow
— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 13, 2022
STR vs SIX: Chris Lynn keen to 'pick' Rashid Khan's brains
BBL superstar Chris Lynn says he is keen to 'pick the brain' of his Adelaide Strikers teammate Rashid Khan. Lynn and Rashid will be seen in action in second BBL-12 match against Sydney Sixers.
Been waiting all year for this combo to take the field together.
Now we're just hours away from it actually happening _ #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/xOntm6ksnz
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 14, 2022
Adelaide vs Sydney: Check Live Streaming Details
The second game of the BBL 2022-23 will be between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers.
Check Live Streaming details of Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers here.
Strikers vs Sixers: Can Adelaide and Sydney replicate drama of opening night
The BBL-12 got off to a thrilling start with Sydney Thunder posting a 1-wicket win over Melbourne Stars on opening night. Can Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers provide the same fireworks tonight?
If any two teams can match last night's drama, it's these two... _#BBL12
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 14, 2022
STR vs SIX: Will Rashid Khan provide 'star turn' for Strikers
Adelaide Strikers will bank on the star-power of Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan. Can the leg-spinner provide his IPL 2022-winning magic touch to the Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2022?
