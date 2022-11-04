topStoriesenglish
Australia vs Afghanistan LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Do-or-die match for Aaron Finch's Australia

AUS vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match

Australia enter their last match of the Super 12 on the hunt for a net run rate-boosting victory against an Afghanistan side intent on causing an upset at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup holders, Australia, sit on the brink of exit from the tournament as they face up against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Currently, the host nation occupies third place in Group 1, behind New Zealand and England, by way of a far inferior net run rate. Heading into Friday's clash, the focus for Aaron Finch's men will be on not just winning but winning big to overturn this deficit. However, the fact remains that despite Australia's efforts, their future is beyond their control, and Saturday's match between England and Sri Lanka will play the deciding role in who progresses to the knockout stage from the group.

Coming off the back of a comfortable 42-run victory against Ireland that saw captain Aaron Finch's return to form, with a player of the match winning 63 of 44, the hosts will hope that their skipper can once again provide the goods. On the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan arrive in Adelaide with nothing to play for but pride. The Group 1 strugglers currently sit bottom of the table after two defeats and two rain-affected fixtures.  If Afghanistan are to cause an upset, Rashid Khan and co will need their batters to step up to the mantle. Having yet to flourish with the bat, Afghanistan cannot rely purely on their bowlers to guide them to victory, especially when facing up against the quality attack that Australia has at their disposal. Friday's contest will mark just the first meeting between the two sides in a T20I, with the teams' only previous encounters taking place in three ODIs, with Australia having seized victory in all of these matches.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Australia vs Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

