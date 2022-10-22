Australia Vs New Zealand, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS in big trouble as Aaron Finch, David Warner depart

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 begins today with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand in the first match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both the teams will be eager to get their first points and begin their World Cup on a positive note. There is one trouble though. The weather does not look the best at the moment. There is a chance of 80 percent precipitation in Sydney today. That meas the first match of the Super 12s may get washed out or at best, we may get to see a rain-curtailed match.

Finch's Australia begin as favourites in the match with New Zealand needed to solve many questions. First one is the fitness of Daryl Mitchell. He is an important member of the Black Caps side and his finger injury right before the World Cup has messed up their plans. Secondaly, New Zealand need to up their batting game. Especially captain Kane Williamson who has had struggles with the bat. He has looked sub par so far and his issues with elbow have not been solved yet it seems.

Australia, on the other hand, are hosts and they have an all-round team. Chances are that Cameron Green who received a late call up to replace Josh Inglis will play and Steve Smith may miss out.