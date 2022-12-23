LIVE Updates | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Will Sam Curran reunite with MS Dhoni?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the second most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but finished ninth in the 2022 edition. Looking at that, CSK will surely look to hand their legendary captain MS Dhoni a champion’s farewell, because that’s what real champions side do. However, following the Ravindra Jadeja split rumour and assets like Dwayne Bravo retiring – it will surely be a good challenge for a side even like the Chennai Super Kings.

‘MS Dhoni’ the name which is so commonly aligned with trophies is 41 years of age now and needs someone to take over after the 2023 edition. Nothing went CSK’s way last season but they are a team known comebacks and confidence. Surely, the ‘Yellow Army’ (CSK’s fanbase) will keep high hopes with the next season around the corner.

With Rs 20.45 crore left in their purse ahead the IPL 2023 mini-auction, CSK will surely eye an overseas bowler and a back-up wicketkeeper to great MS Dhoni. Sam Curran could be a good pick for CSK but he’s someone a lot of other teams have an eye on as well. Along with Bravo, Chris Jordan is another overseas bowler in the team’s released players list.

CSK’s retained squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Purse left: Rs. 20.45

CSK released players: Hari Nishaanth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 3.6 crore), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh), KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh), Narayan Jagadeesan (Rs 20 lakh), Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (Rs 2 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 1.9 crore)