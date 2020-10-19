CSK vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 37: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bat

19 October 2020, 19:11 PM
Rajasthan have made just one change in their Playing XI. Ankit Rajpoot comes in place of Jaydev Unadkat. CSK, on the other han, have made two changes in their Playing XI. Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma are out, while Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla have been roped in.
19 October 2020, 19:08 PM
LINEUPS:
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (capt), Ben Stokes Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
19 October 2020, 19:02 PM
CSK win the toss, opt to bat first against RR !
19 October 2020, 19:00 PM
Ahead of the toss, the players of the Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for their clash against Rajasthan Royals.
19 October 2020, 18:55 PM
The toss for the second tie between CSK and RR will take place shortly.