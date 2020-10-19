CSK vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 37: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 37 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Today, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will once again take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

CSK and RR are currently occupying the bottom two spots in the IPL standings with three wins each against their names from nine matches they have played so far.

The Chennai franchise will head into the match on the back of a five-wicket defeat at the hands of leaders Delhi Capitals,while Rajasthan are coming into the match after slumping to a seven-wicket defeat against Virat Kohli's Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous fixture.

In the previous encounter between these two sides this season, Rajasthan Royals sealed a 16-run win over MS Dhoni's franchise at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in September.While Rajasthan will look to take inspiration from that win and aim to make it two against CSK, Chennai will be keen to shrugg off the defeat and settle the scores.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 22 matches in the cash-rich league so far, with CSK holding a 14-8 edge record over Rajasthan.

Here are the live updates: