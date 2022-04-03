CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: PBKS beat CSK by 54 runs

3 April 2022, 23:09 PM
Punjab thrash CSK by 54 runs
Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone smashed 60 runs off 32 balls and then picked up two wickets at a crucial stage of the game as kings from Punjab beat the kings from Chennai by 54 runs to resigter their second win of IPL 2022.
That's it from us tonight as well. See you tomorrow again with another exciting IPL contest.
3 April 2022, 22:58 PM
OUT!
MS Dhoni is gone. And the hopes of CSK as well. PBKS just one wicket away from win.
Chennai Super Kings need 60 runs in 17 balls
3 April 2022, 22:48 PM
PBKS 3 wickets away from win
Punjab on top as Livingstone gets two in the same over. Dube and Bravo fall in the 16th over.
Pretorius comes in to bat and starts off with a six.
Chennai Super Kings need 76 runs in 28 balls
3 April 2022, 22:18 PM
Dhoni playing too slow
MS Dhoni is 10 off 20 balls and it has killed the chase literally. The asking rate has jumped to over 15.
Chennai Super Kings need 91 runs in 36 balls
CSK 94/5 after 14.1 overs
3 April 2022, 22:05 PM
CSK lose half of their side
MS Dhoni has joined Shivam Dube in the middle. Half of the side back to the hut and the 181-run target is looking even bigger.
Chennai Super Kings need 143 runs in 72 balls
CSK 35/5 after 8 overs
3 April 2022, 22:00 PM
OUT
What's happening, CSK?
Captain Ravindra Jadeja is back to the hut as well. Nipped back sharply from Arshdeep from round the stumps and Jadeja chops on. Jaddu goes without scoring as well.
CSK 23/5 after 5.3 overs
3 April 2022, 21:49 PM
Moeen Ali gone
CSK are in a spot of bother right now with both the openers back to the hut. Moeen Ali too follows them to the change room. Lazy shot from him, Vaibhav Arora gets another, inside edge on to the stumps. Ali gone a big zero.
CSK 22/3 after 4.4 overs
3 April 2022, 21:43 PM
CSK off to a terrible start
This is bad start for CSK. They have lost both the openers - Gaikwad and Uthappa - in the back to back overs. Rabada got Gaikwad, debutant Vaibhav Arora gets Uthappa off a leading edge. CSK in big trouble.
CSK 14/2 after 2.3 overs
3 April 2022, 21:26 PM
Chase time!
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa are out in the middle to chase down PBKS' 181-run target. CSK will be hoping their young star Rutu comes back to form.
Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada share the new ball.
CSK 5/0 after 1 overs
3 April 2022, 20:53 PM
CSK need 181 to win
What a fine job by CSK's death bowler as Punjab has been curtailed to only 180/8 after 20 overs. After that Livingstone knock, it seemed kings from Punjab will easily cross 200 mark but Chris Jordan and Co pulled things back magnificently.
3 April 2022, 20:43 PM
OUT!
CSK pull things back with another wicket as debutant Jitesh Sharma departs for a well-made 26 off 17 balls. Well played on debut, young man!
Shahrukh Khan still in the middle.
PBKS 146/5 after 14.5 overs
3 April 2022, 20:32 PM
Livingstone finally departs
Rayudu had dropped him and now he is the one who gets his catch. But the damage has already been done. CSK need to ensure Punjab do not touch the 180+ mark.
PBKS 130/4 after 13 overs
3 April 2022, 20:12 PM
Fifty for Livingstone
Liam Livingstone has reached his half-century, his first in IPL, in just 27 balls. But soon his partner Shikhar Dhawan departs and the partnership breaks. But Livingstone is still going strong at the other end.
PBKS 113/3 after 10.1 overs
3 April 2022, 19:48 PM
DROPPED!
This is criminal really. Rayudu has dropped a sitter at short third man and could be a costly miss as Livingstone get a second life.
PBKS 82/2 after 7
3 April 2022, 19:36 PM
OUT
Dhoni turns the clock back with a Mustafizur Rahman-like run out of Bhanuka Rajapaksa from behind the stumps. PBKS on back foot with loss of 2nd wicket.
PBKS 27/2 after 3 overs
3 April 2022, 19:30 PM
OUT
CSK draw first blood as Mukesh Chaudhary strikes on only the second ball of the match, sends Mayank Agarwal packing.
PBKS 4.1 after 0.2 overs
3 April 2022, 19:09 PM
Game Time!
PBKS openers are Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. CSK to open bowling with left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.
3 April 2022, 19:02 PM
PBKS and CSK Playing 11s
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
3 April 2022, 18:15 PM
Toss News
Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and CSK have opted to field first
3 April 2022, 17:59 PM
Dhoni to break these records today
Former CSK captain MS is set to break some T20 records today in clash vs PBKS.
3 April 2022, 17:50 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between CSK and PBKS. CSK aim for season's first win while PBKS look to come back to winning ways.
Stay tuned for more updates here.