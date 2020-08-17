England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Play delayed due to rain

England and Pakistan will head into the fifth and final day of the rain-hit second Test hoping for some play at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Monday.

On Sunday, Pakistan removed opening batsman Rory Burns for a duck to leave England to seven for one in their first-innings before bad light and subsequent rain played the spoilsport for the fourth consecutive day and forced early stumps.

Earlier, England bundled out Pakistan for 236 runs in their first innings, with Mohammad Rizwan (72) and Abid Ali (60) being the top scorers for the visitors.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of four for 56, followed by James Anderson's three for 60.Sam Curran and Chris Woakes also chipped in with a wicket each.

Though another day of bad weather is predicted in Southamptom today, the outlook looks a bit more positive and some action is expected on the final day.

As only one innings has been completed so far, a draw remains the only possibility of this Test match even if we get full day of play.

Here are the live updates: