3rd Test Day 2, Live Updates: England reach 336/4 against Pakistan before rain interrupts play

Crawley and Jos Buttler will now resume the hosts' innings at their respective scores of 171 and 87.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 15:59
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having crossed the 300-run mark in their first-innings, England will look to continue their good form with the bat and post a huge score against Pakistan on the second day of the series-deciding third and final Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Saturday.

On the opening day, Zak Crawley smashed a maiden Test ton besides stitching a mammoth partnership of 205 runs with Jos Buttler to help England reach the score of 332 for four in their first-innings at stumps.

Crawley and Jos Buttler will now resume the hosts' innings at their respective scores of 171 and 87.(Also Read: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: As it happened)

Pakistan, on the other hand, will definitely look to come up with a better bowliing performance and wrap up England's first-innings as quickly as possible on Day 2.

Earlier, England had lost opener Rory Burns cheaply for six runs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.Subsequently, opener Dom Sibley (22), skipper Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (three) also failed to score big and went back to pavilion cheaply. 

Here are the live updates:

 

22 August 2020, 15:59 PM

England reached the score of 336 for four in their first-innings against Pakistan before rain interrupted the play on the second day of the third Test. Crawley and Buttler are currently unbeaten at their respective scores of 171 and 91. England 336/4 (95.4 overs)

22 August 2020, 15:32 PM

Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley have walked down the crease to resume England's first-innings.Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan today.

22 August 2020, 15:30 PM

It's bright and breezy around the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom and we are unlikely to face any issue with the weather in the next couple of days.

22 August 2020, 15:23 PM

The second day of the third England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!

 

 

