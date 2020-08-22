3rd Test Day 2, Live Updates: England reach 336/4 against Pakistan before rain interrupts play

22 August 2020, 15:59 PM
England reached the score of 336 for four in their first-innings against Pakistan before rain interrupted the play on the second day of the third Test. Crawley and Buttler are currently unbeaten at their respective scores of 171 and 91. England 336/4 (95.4 overs)
22 August 2020, 15:32 PM
Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley have walked down the crease to resume England's first-innings.Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan today.
22 August 2020, 15:30 PM
It's bright and breezy around the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom and we are unlikely to face any issue with the weather in the next couple of days.
22 August 2020, 15:23 PM
The second day of the third England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!
England resume their innings at 332/4 on day two!
Zak Crawley starts the day on 171*
Double century loading? #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/OtBZqoJ4zU
