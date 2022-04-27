Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 40 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Gujarat will want to reclaim their top spot with a win against Kane Williamson's side while SRH can climb up to the second spot if they beat GT.

Talking about the team combination, Gujarat Titans might have to play without the services of their captain Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans captain injured his groin in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Rashid Khan led the side in Hardik's absence as GT won the thrilling contest. In the next game against Chennai Super Kings, Hardik was rested by the GT team mangement, however, he made a comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders but Hardik did not bowl in that game and was out of the field for most of the time.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022

Matches - 6

Runs - 295

AVG - 73.75

SR - 136.57

Wickets - 4

Hardik's like-for-like replacement is Vijay Shankar but he is going through a rough patch. In four matches, Vijay has scored just 13 runs and has been wicketless in the season.

Hardik's absence will leave a big hole in GT's batting lineup as he is their highest run-scorer of the season so far. The talisman has scored 295 runs in six games with an average of 73.75 and a strike rate of 136.57.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a five-match winning streak. All the players are chipping in, with new match winners in every game. Captain Kane Willamson's form is a bit of concern for the team management but contributions at the top by Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi are making things easy for SRH skipper. The bowling department looks pretty solid with the likes of Umran Malik and Marco Jansen in the ranks. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan are also among the wickets.

We may be on a good run of form, but Umran Malik has set his sights on lasting the full distance at #IPL2022 #GTvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/XgLDUcd4uZ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2022

Take a look at the possible XIs of both teams below:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya/Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

SRH Predicted Playing XI Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan