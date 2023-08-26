HIGHLIGHTS | AFG VS PAK, 3rd ODI Full Scorecard: Pakistan Complete 3-0 Whitewash

In the third ODI of the series, Pakistan, having already secured the series, chose to bat first. Despite a slow start from the openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played crucial innings, both scoring fifties. Their partnership set the stage for Pakistan to post a total of over 260, with contributions from Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz. Afghanistan struggled during their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Some batsmen showed promise, but none managed to threaten Pakistan's target. Towards the end, Mujeeb Ur Rahman played an entertaining innings, but it fell short. Pakistan's comprehensive performance in this match sealed a 3-0 series victory. Throughout the series, except for the second game, Pakistan dominated. In the first ODI, they defended a modest total of 201 thanks to Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul. In the second ODI, Afghanistan posted a challenging 300/5, but Pakistan's batsmen, led by Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, orchestrated a remarkable chase, securing a 2-0 series lead. The series ultimately ended with a 3-0 margin in favour of Pakistan.

