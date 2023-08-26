HIGHLIGHTS | AFG VS PAK, 3rd ODI Full Scorecard: Pakistan Complete 3-0 Whitewash
Afghanistan vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shadab Khan was the hero with the ball for Pakistan.
In the third ODI of the series, Pakistan, having already secured the series, chose to bat first. Despite a slow start from the openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played crucial innings, both scoring fifties. Their partnership set the stage for Pakistan to post a total of over 260, with contributions from Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz. Afghanistan struggled during their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Some batsmen showed promise, but none managed to threaten Pakistan's target. Towards the end, Mujeeb Ur Rahman played an entertaining innings, but it fell short. Pakistan's comprehensive performance in this match sealed a 3-0 series victory. Throughout the series, except for the second game, Pakistan dominated. In the first ODI, they defended a modest total of 201 thanks to Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul. In the second ODI, Afghanistan posted a challenging 300/5, but Pakistan's batsmen, led by Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, orchestrated a remarkable chase, securing a 2-0 series lead. The series ultimately ended with a 3-0 margin in favour of Pakistan.
Check LIVE Score And Updates from Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI HERE.
AFG vs PAK: Series concludes
That's that from our coverage of this game. The series concludes with Pakistan winning it all. Follow Zee News English for all latest udpates from Asia Cup 2023.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE: Rizwan Back In Form
Mohammad Rizwan is back in form. He struggled in the first two matches but struck a fine fifty in the 3rd and last match to help Pakistan recover from a poor start in the game. He will hope to continue the good run at the Asia Cup.
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Babar Azam And Co No 1 ODI Team
Babar Azam's Pakistan have gone past Aussies to become the No 1 ODI team in the world thanks to the 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan. India are third in the rankings.
PAK vs AFG LIVE Updates: Babar Azam Happy With Performance
Babar Azam credited the good show by his team for becoming No 1 team in the world.
"We are number one in ODIs. All credit to the boys, they are working hard. We had a small camp in Lahore. All credit to the boys and the management. One of the best spin sides - Afghanistan. That should help us in Asia Cup," said Babar.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Confidence Booster For Pakistan Ahead Of Asia Cup
In the third ODI, Pakistan, having already won the series, batted first and scored over 260, anchored by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Afghanistan struggled in their chase, and Pakistan won comprehensively, sealing a 3-0 series victory. Pakistan had dominated the series, except for the second ODI, which they won with a remarkable chase.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan Win
Shaheen Afridi seals the deal for Pakistan! The outcome was inevitable after Pakistan set a formidable target. Afghanistan succumbs to a substantial 59-run defeat, handing Pakistan a clinical series victory. Fareed Ahmad falls victim to a full toss from Shaheen Afridi, attempting a scoop but missing as his stumps are shattered. Pakistan completes a whitewash against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. Fareed Ahmad departs after scoring 17 runs, including one boundary.
Live Score PAK 268/8 (50)
AFG 209 (48.4)
Pakistan won by 59 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: AFG 9 Down
Mujeeb's departure is a stroke of misfortune for Afghanistan. Attempting to flick a short ball down to fine leg, he accidentally kicks the stumps in the process. A rather unusual hit wicket dismissal ends his entertaining innings at 64, comprising five fours and five sixes. With this, Pakistan is just one wicket away from sealing a 3-0 series win. Shaheen Afridi takes the credit for the wicket.
Live Score AFG 209/9 (48) CRR: 4.35 REQ: 30
Afghanistan need 60 runs in 12 balls
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Mujeeb Near Fifty
Nawaz bowled two dot balls, Fareed Ahmad defended watchfully, Mujeeb scored a single and smashed a six. Fareed Ahmad added a single, and a bye was taken. Wasim Jr. bowled a dot, Mujeeb hit a boundary, and two dot balls followed. Mujeeb scored a single. The over produced 2 runs.
Live Score AFG 170/8 (42) CRR: 4.05 REQ: 12.38
Afghanistan need 99 runs in 48 balls
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Shadab Khan Provides Breakthrough
Shadab Khan strikes, and Shahidullah departs, caught in front of the stumps! Unfortunately, there's no DRS available, so Shahidullah has no choice but to accept the umpire's decision. Shadab Khan delivered a full ball on off, deceiving Shahidullah as he missed the sweep. Shahidullah's innings comes to an end, scoring 37 runs from 65 balls, including two boundaries.
Live Score AFG 154/8 (39.1) CRR: 3.93 REQ: 10.62
Afghanistan need 115 runs in 65 balls
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Partnership for 8th wicket
Shadab Khan returned to the attack. Mujeeb continued his aggressive play with a powerful six over deep mid-wicket. Shahidullah added singles through a leading edge and a sweep that resulted in a top edge for four. This partnership had amassed 56 runs off 36 balls. In the previous over by Nawaz, Mujeeb smashed a six over deep mid-wicket, defended a loopy delivery, and added a single with a nudge to short fine leg.
Live Score AFG 153/7 (38.1) CRR: 4.01 REQ: 9.8
Afghanistan need 116 runs in 71 balls
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Cameo By Mujeeb
Faheem Ashraf delivered a mix of short and full-length balls. Mujeeb managed a wide, smashed a six over deep backward square leg, and then hit a boundary through backward point. However, his efforts seemed unlikely to alter the outcome. In the previous over by Nawaz, Mujeeb survived a close lbw appeal, got a boundary with a reverse sweep, and Shahidullah added two singles.
Live Score AFG 132/7 (36) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 9.79
Afghanistan need 137 runs in 84 balls
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Faheem Ashraf Look To End Match
Faheem Ashraf bowled a mix of deliveries to Shahidullah, including short and quick ones outside off, as Shahidullah managed to score two runs with a brace through the leg-side. Shahidullah hit a crucial four in the over, taking his score to 19.
Live Score AFG 106/7 (34) CRR: 3.12 REQ: 10.19
Afghanistan need 163 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: PAK On Top
Nawaz delivers to Rashid Khan, and he's caught! Shaheen Afridi takes a splendid catch! The ball gripped the wicket, and Rashid Khan departs, caught by Shaheen Afridi off Nawaz's bowling. Rashid Khan managed to score 16 runs from 12 balls, including one boundary and one six.
Live Score AFG 97/7 (32.1) CRR: 3.02 REQ: 9.64
Afghanistan need 172 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: AFG 6 Down
Nawaz lures Nabi into a trap, tossing up the delivery. Nabi attempts a chip to the covers, but Imam, positioned brilliantly, lunges forward, and with his fingers cradling the ball, snatches a sensational catch. Imam exults, while Nabi dejectedly trudges back to the pavilion. Nabi departs for 3 runs from 15 balls, falling to Nawaz's bowling.
Live Score AFG 76/6 (28.5) CRR: 2.64 REQ: 9.12
Afghanistan need 193 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Shaheen Afridi Back Into The Attack
Nawaz concedes 1 run to Shahidullah's sweep and Nabi drives for 1 run. Shahidullah plays defensively, and the over yields 1 run. The 25th over by Shaheen Afridi sees Shahidullah getting 1 run on the leg side, while the rest are dot balls, including a well-directed bouncer.
Live Score AFG 71/5 (27) CRR: 2.63 REQ: 8.61
Afghanistan need 198 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: AFG In Big Trouble
Nawaz concedes 1 run as Shahidullah drives to long-on, then Shahidullah gets 2 runs with an outside edge. Shahidullah plays defensively in the remaining deliveries. Afridi's oversees Nabi playing to mid-wicket and Shahidullah surviving an edge to slip.
Live Score AFG 67/5 (25) CRR: 2.68 REQ: 8.08
Afghanistan need 202 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Gulbadin Out
Gulbadin departs, caught by Rizwan off Agha Salman's delivery! An edged shot seals his fate. Gulbadin, attempting a cover-drive on a loopy ball outside off, fails to anticipate the lack of spin. Rizwan, the wicketkeeper, makes no mistake with the catch. This dismissal leaves Afghanistan with just half their side intact. Gulbadin's innings ends with a three-ball duck as he departs for 0, courtesy of Agha Salman's bowling.
Live Score AFG 62/5 (22.3) CRR: 2.76 REQ: 7.53
Afghanistan need 207 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Double Strike
Shadab Khan claimed two crucial wickets in a single over. Hashmatullah Shahidi attempted a pull on a short delivery but couldn't find the necessary height. Captain Shahidi was caught at mid-wicket by Imam, leaving Afghanistan in a precarious situation. Shahidi departed for 13(31) with one boundary.
In the same over, Riaz Hassan tried to play a big shot but fell victim to an in-drifting delivery that pitched around the leg and spun away. Hassan's slogsweep resulted in a top-edge, and Fakhar Zaman took the catch at deep square leg. Riaz Hassan was dismissed for 34(66), featuring five boundaries.
Live Score AFG 61/4 (20.4) CRR: 2.95 REQ: 7.09
Afghanistan need 208 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Tight Over By Agha Salman
Agha Salman bowled a tight line, with Shahidi and Riaz Hassan struggling to score. Riaz Hassan managed a single with a well-placed yorker, while Shahidi hit one through point for a run. Riaz Hassan facing difficulties against the googly and sharp spin.
Live Score AFG 60/2 (20) CRR: 3 REQ: 6.97
Afghanistan need 209 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: No DRS!
Mohammad Wasim Jr delivered a variety of deliveries, including a bouncer and some short balls, resulting in just 1 run being scored. Shadab Khan followed with spin, mixing up googlies and leggies, creating uncertainty for the batsmen. Additionally, there seems to be an issue with the ball-tracking technology, affecting DRS availability, and the umpire is in discussions with both captains.
Live Score AFG 58/2 (18) CRR: 3.22 REQ: 6.59
Afghanistan need 211 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: No luck for Mohammad Wasim Jr
Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled a mix of deliveries, including a bouncer, but the batsmen managed to score only 5 runs. Shadab Khan followed with spin, creating turn and bounce, but Riaz Hassan and Shahidi picked up singles and a fortunate boundary.
Live Score AFG 55/2 (16) CRR: 3.44 REQ: 6.29
Afghanistan need 214 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Riaz Hassan Going Strong
Mohammad Wasim Jr delivered a mix of pacy deliveries. Riaz Hassan struck a powerful cut for four, Shahidi managed a single, and Wasim Jr troubled Shahidi with his variation. Shadab Khan bowled a googly and leg-break mix, with Shahidi and Riaz Hassan collecting singles.
Live Score AFG 47/2 (14) CRR: 3.36 REQ: 6.17
Afghanistan need 222 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Mohammad Wasim Jr Into The Attack
Faheem Ashraf bowled a mix of deliveries to Riaz Hassan. Riaz Hassan defended some, tried to pull a short one resulting in a top-edge boundary, and missed a couple. Mohammad Wasim Jr then induced an inside-edged boundary.
Live Score AFG 39/2 (12) CRR: 3.25 REQ: 6.05
Afghanistan need 230 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Faheem Ashraf Strikes
Faheem Ashraf dismisses Ibrahim Zadran, Caught by Rizwan! The edge proves costly. Faheem Ashraf claims his second wicket of the match with a beautifully bowled delivery. This one had a slight wobble seam, pitching just short of a good length, marginally outside off, and then straightening off the pitch. Ibrahim Zadran departs, caught by Rizwan, scoring a mere 0 runs from 11 balls.
Live Score AFG 30/2 (10) CRR: 3 REQ: 5.97
Afghanistan need 239 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Riaz Hassan's Struggles
Faheem Ashraf bowled a mix of deliveries, including an overpitched one that Riaz Hassan stylishly drove for four. Faheem Ashraf got lucky with a delivery on the pads. Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace and beat Riaz Hassan's bat. Riaz Hassan managed to get a boundary with a neat drive off a low full toss.
Live Score AFG 26/1 (8) CRR: 3.25 REQ: 5.79
Afghanistan need 243 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: AFG 1 Down
Faheem Ashraf strikes! Angling one in, he traps Gurbaz in front of the stumps. The appeal for lbw is successful, and although Gurbaz reviews, UltraEdge shows no bat involvement. Ball-tracking indicates it's clipping the leg stump - umpire's call! Afghanistan keeps the review but loses their centurion from the previous match, as Gurbaz departs for only 5 runs off 15 balls. Faheem Ashraf's excellent bowling deserves credit for this crucial wicket.
Live Score AFG 17/1 (5.2) CRR: 3.19 REQ: 5.64
Afghanistan need 252 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Impressive Bowling By Faheem Ashraf
Faheem Ashraf bowled impressively, delivering various balls with speeds up to 133.7kph. Riaz Hassan struggled to make contact with the ball, while Gurbaz managed a few runs. Shaheen Afridi bowled a mix of short and full-length deliveries, with the batsmen mostly defending.
Live Score AFG 14/0 (4) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 5.54
Afghanistan need 255 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Good Start for AFG
In the first over, Faheem Ashraf bowled a mix of deliveries, including a couple of leg glances and inside edges for 2 runs each. Shaheen Afridi's over saw some leg byes and a few dot balls, with the batsmen struggling to make solid contact.
Live Score AFG 10/0 (2) CRR: 5 REQ: 5.4
Afghanistan need 259 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan score 268
Paksitan have got 268 runs on the board with little hard hitting cameos from Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman in the end. After a slow start to the innings, Rizwan and Babar got Pakistan to a comfortable from where the lower order picked their team and got them to a total above 250 runs, which at one point looked very difficult.
PAK: 268/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: 3 overs left
Just 3 overs left and Nawaz-Salman have taken the aggressive approach now looking to get maximum runs from the remaining balls against Afghanistan.
PAK: 236/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Pakistan take charge
Pakistan need to push the paddle now with just five overs left to bat for them with Salman and Nawaz in middle. Afghanistan on the other hand are looking to restrict the Men in Green below the 250-run mark.
PAK: 215/6 (45 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Pakistan eye 250 plus
Pakistan will surely look to score 250 runs plus on the board with Nawaz and Salman in the middle. Fareeh Ahmad Malik is back in the attack for Afghanistan now.
PAK: 200/6 (43 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Afghanistan bounce back
First Mohammad Rizwan and then Shadab Khan out bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan bounce back in this contest with two wickets in two overs.
PAK: 189/6 (41 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Another one
Saud Shakeel run out by Gurbaz, a mixup in the middle and Pakistan pay the price for it. They are 4 down now in blink of an eye.
PAK: 184/4 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Babar departs
Babar Azam 60 (86) caught by Gurbaz bowled by Rashid Khan. Afghanistan finally break the deadlock as the star spinner strikes and gets the big fish.
PAK: 166/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Pakistan in control
Pakistan are in complete control at the moment as Babar Azam also completes his fifty now after Mohammad Rizwan. Brilliant show from both right-handers in the middle.
PAK: 150/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI Updates: Afghanistan in trouble
Pakistan with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in control of this contest. Rizwan has completed his fifty with 5 boundaries so far. Babar Azam batting on 39 off 7- at the moment.
PAK: 131/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: 100-run mark crossed
Rizwan and Babar Azam take Pakistan cross the 100-run mark with Fareed Malik and Mohammad Nabi continuing attack for Afghanistan. Partnership now goes up to 61 runs off 109 balls.
PAK: 113/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Updates: PAK on top
No aggressive intent shown from either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan at the moment, their partnership reaches 43 off 94 balls in the middle.
PAK: 95/2 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Nabi comes in attack
Mohammad Nabi joins Ahmad Malik to attack the stumps for Afghanistan now desperately looking for a wicket. Pakistan are in a good position now with 23 overs left and 8 wickets in hand.
PAK: 90/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Afghanistan desperate for wicket
Afghanistan are desperate for a wicket at the moment with Fareed Ahmad Malik and Gulbadin Naib into the attack looking to break the stand between Babar Azam and Rizwan.
PAK: 80/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan rebuild
Pakistan have steadied their ship with Babar and Rizwan in the middle, now they need to push the run-rate with some boundaries in the middle needed. Rashid Khan continues attack for Afghanistan.
PAK: 72/2 (20.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Babar to carry
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is in the middle with Mohammad Rizwan looking to get their team to a commanding position in this contest. Rashid Khan has been brought to attack the stumps.
PAK: 64/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan look to rebuild
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middle batting for Pakistan looking to buildup a solid partnership for their side in this contest. Hosts Afghanistan are looking for another wicket.
PAK: 59/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Another wicket
Imam ul Haq 13 (30) caught behind by Gurbaz bowled by Gilbadin. Afghanistan take control of this contest as Mohammad Rizwan walks in at number 4 for Pakistan.
PAK: 56/2 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: All eyes on Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the middle along side Imam ul Haq. Afghanistan attack with Gulbadin Naib and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
PAK: 50/1 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Gone!
Finally! Afghanistan get the first wicket they were looking for and it is Fakhar Zaman who walks back to the pavilion. Captain Babar Azam walks in now.
PAK: 42/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan off to a fine start
Pakistan are off to a steady start with Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq in the middle. Afghanistan bring in Gulbadin Naib and Mujeeb uR Rahman.
PAK: 36/0 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Mujeeb keeps it tight
Mujeeb Ur Rahman keeps the bowling tight for Afghanistan but Fakhar Zaman takes Fazalhaq Farooqi on the charge to get some much-needed boundaries for Pakistan.
PAK: 24/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan off to good start
Good start for the bowling side, 3 overs gone and both batters are taking their time to attack the opposition showing good respect to the bowlers.
PAK: 6/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Pakistan begin innings
Pakistan open their batting with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Fazalhaq Farooqi attacks the stumps for Afghanistan with the new ball.
PAK: 2/0 (1 Over)
LIVE AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan lineup
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Playing 11 of Pakistan
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: Toss report
Pakistan have won the toss and captain Babar Azam has elected to bat first against Afghanistan.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Toss at 230
Toss will take place at 230 PM (IST). Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was sensational in the previous. He will look to make an impact in this contest as well.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Toss coming shortly
Toss for the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take shortly. Captains Babar Azam and Shahidi will be coming out shortly.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Afghanistan eye win
Afghanistan have failed to win a single contest in the 3-match ODI series so far and they will look to avoid a whitewash from Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series today.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Pakistan bowlers
Pakistan pacers have caused mayhem in this ODI series against Afghanistan and this will give tension to all the opposition teams playing in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition.
PAK vs AFG LIVE: All Eyes On Babar Azam
Babar Azam had a sorry outing in 1st ODI but he batted brilliantly for his fifty in 2nd match. Babar needs a big hundred before Asia Cup starts in a few days time. Let's see how he goes today.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE: Who's The Leading Run-Scorer?
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer in the series with a total of 169 runs in 2 innings, including a super knock of 151. Imam-ul-haq is second with 152 runs and Shadab Khan, third with 87 runs.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the third ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at 2.30 pm IST, half an hour before the match starts at Colombo.
AFG vs PAK: Naseem Relives Last-Over Finish In 2nd ODI
After finishing the game with a last-ball boundary, Naseem Shah narrated the story of the thrilling moments of the 2nd ODI.
Such chases not for the faint-hearted _
__ @iNaseemShah the finisher on his splendid cameo last night _#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/AUANuDjlWW
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2023
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Key Players For Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in form. He will need support from other batters for sure. Afghanistan's bowling also needs to step up. Rashid Khan has not really had any impact in this series and he should raise his game in the last ODI.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: Key Players For Pakistan
All eyes will be on pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Imam-ul-Haq scored a 90 in the 2nd ODI and would be itching to finish the tournament on a high, maybe with a hundred. Babar Azam too looks in top form while Mohammad Rizwan will be looking to get some runs under the belt ahead of Asia Cup.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 3rd ODI: How To Watch Match In India?
There is no TV coverage of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series. However, you can watch the match on your digital devices.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The third and last ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at Colombo in Sri Lanka and will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will be done at 2.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Probable Playing 11s
Afghanistan Probable Playing 11: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman
Pakistan Probable Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), FK Zaman, IU Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir
AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Babar vs Shahidi
The third and last ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played today in Colombo. The match starts at 3 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.