Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 2023 3rd ODI Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE In India

Pakistan and Afghanistan will battle it out in the third and final ODI on Saturday. The Men in Green have won the first two matches and will be looking to clean sweep the Afghans at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Pakistan had won the first ODU by a massive margin of 142 runs while they beat Afghanistan by just 1 wicket and 1 ball to spare in the 2nd ODI. While Afghanistan were bowled out for just 59 inside 20 overs in the first match, they bounced back in style by putting up exactly 300 for 5 in 50 overs in the second game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the chief architect of Afghanistan's batting revival as he score more than half of the runs. His 151 off 151 balls was the reason Afghanistan could give a fighting total to the bowlers. The bowling unit has Pakistan under the mat till the end. But it was the finishing skills of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah that guided Pakistan to a thrilling win. The first two matches have showed how deep Pakistan bat, which will help them massively in the Asia Cup 2023 as well as ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

The only concern for Pakistan in the 2nd ODI was their bowling. Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah looked off-coloured in their first spells. Pakistan will definitely need to be more consistent on this front.

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will take place on Saturday, August 26.

Where is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be held at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app with subscription.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.